Jack Falahee Net Worth 2019, Bio, Career, Relationship Status, Facts

How to Get Away With Murder made Jack Falahee famous, as he plays a gay character called Connor Walsh. He also starred in Sunburn, Campus Life, Rage and Slider. Here are some things you didn’t know about this actor.

Bio

Jack Ryan Falahee was born on 20 February 1989 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. His father is a doctor, and his mother is a speech pathologist. He has Italian and Irish blood. After finishing Huron High School, Falahee moved to New York to pursue acting, and he attended New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. While there, he performed in various school’s productions like Love’s Labour’s Lost. He graduated in 2011 with a BFA in Drama.

Career

After graduating, he got his first significant role in Sunburn in 2012. He also appeared in The Carrie Diaries and Escape from Polygamy in 2013. Rage is probably his most notable role so far, as he appeared alongside Nicholas Cage.

He went to the International Theater Workshop in Amsterdam to improve his acting skills, and after completing, he moved back to the United States. He appeared as Charlie McBride in the teen drama series called Twisted in 2014. Also in 2014, he got a role as Connor Walsh in How to Get Away With Murder.

Net Worth 2019

Jack Falahee’s estimated net worth is around $2 million

Is he gay?

Due to his character’s nature in How to Get Away With Murder, many speculated whether Falahee was gay or not. After years of speculations, Falahee tweeted in 2016 how he wasn’t gay, but he supports the gay community.

Girlfriend

Nobody knows for sure who has Falahee dated in the past, but everyone is mentioning Aja Naomi King, his co-star. They are often seen together, and they share pictures of each other on social media, but neither Falahee nor King have confirmed or denied their romantic relationship.

Other facts

Jack Falahee is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weigh 76kg. His estimated net worth is $2 million, and he has black hair and dark brown eyes.