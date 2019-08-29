Jaina Lee Ortiz Net Worth, Personal Life, Career

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When we are talking about Jaina Lee Ortiz we should mention that she is a woman of many talents. More precisely, she is famous in the USA as being not only a great and famous dancer but she is also a famous actress.

Personal Life

She was born on the 20th November in Fort Ord, CA, the USA. She was born as Jessica Ortiz but she adopted her artistic name later on. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio and she is currently 32. It should be also noted that even though she is American, she has Puerto Rican origins. Even though she was born in CA she spent her childhood in The Bronx, NYW. Her father’s name is Joe Ortiz and it is worth mentioning that he is working in a homicide department in NYC as a detective. Her mother’s name is Daisey Sara Acevedo. Her parents decided to get a divorce when Jaina was only 7 and she continued to live with her mother after the divorce. She is their only child.

Love life

When her love life is in question, she started dating Bradley Marques in 2010. He is a TV writer and after some time of dating the couple decided to tie the knot. They have been happily married for years and the couple does not have any children.

Career

As far as her career is concerned, it begun when she was only 9 and when she started to attend dancing classes. During her teenage and college years, she also started to have an acting career when she appeared in some student movies. It can be considered that her breakthrough took place in 2009 when she appeared on VH1 in the show called Scream Queens. She appeared during the second season and she ended as a 1st runner-up. Her first big role took place in 2013 when she got a role in The After, the production of this was done by Chris Carter.

Education

As far as her education is concerned, we should mention that she enrolled at and graduated from City University of New York and Herbert H. Lehman College. It should be also mentioned that she had her training completed in relation to Meisner technique and she has finished this in Maggie Flanigan Studios. The entire course lasted for 2 years. When she was 9 she started to have Salsa classes and when she was 15 she started to learn Mamba. When she mastered this, she started teaching others.

Jaina Lee Ortiz Net worth

Even though she is a young actress, she has had a very good career which brought her some significant income. It should be mentioned that it is currently not known how much her current net worth is, since there are not official data. However, some estimates put her net worth at $300,000 while the majority of the estimates put the net worth of Jaina Lee Ortiz at $1 million. Most of the money, naturally, comes from her TV career and various endorsements she has.