Jake Weary Bio, Career, Net Worth

Jake Weary is an American actor who got highly popular in the last few years for his appearance in many different movies and tv shows. His most prominent role as of today is his role on “Animal Kingdom” a tv show from 2016, which is based on the Australian movie of the same name. His character name is Deran Cody. Because of this role, he didn’t only get much publicity, but his sexual orientation got under the radar of the careful eye of the public. Let us give you an insight into his private and professional life.

Private Life

Jake Weary was born in Trenton, New Jersey on the 14th of February 1990. His real name is Jacob Weary. His father A.C. Weary is a movie director and his mother is Kim Zimmer, who is an actress who won one Emmy award during her career. We can say that Jake Weary has quite a background. He has two siblings, older sister Rachel and a younger brother Max Weary. Since he was twelve years old, he was interested in doing music. He was a rap/hip-hop artist for a number of years.

His love life is unknown. But his sexual orientation is questioned by the public because of the homosexual character he plays in “Animal Kingdom”. However, this is not something that can be confirmed because Jake looks like a very secretive person and he is not sharing the information about his love and personal life. He didn’t respond on these rumors about his sexual orientation yet. Most likely, he just wants to focus on his work and don’t pay attention to these rumors.

Jake Weary Career

Jake’s acting career started after he appeared in “Guiding Light” a tv show where his mother appeared and won an Emmy award for her role. After that, he started appearing in many different shows like “Three Rivers”, “Listen Up”, and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”. Usually, in these shows his roles were recurring and guest roles. In 2005, he was cast in a tv show “As the World Turns” where he appeared in 58 episodes. The name of his character in this tv show was Luke Snyder.

The first movie he was cast in was “Assassination of a High School President” in 2008. That same year, he appeared in a movie called “Altitude”. Later, he appeared in a tv show called “Fred: The Show”. Later, he appeared in a movie of the similar name “Fred: The Movie”. Furthermore, he appeared in seasons four and five of the tv show “Pretty Little Liars”. His latest and most prominent work is his appearance on “Animal Kingdom” where he stars alongside Elle Barkin and Finn Cole.

Net Worth

Jake Weary earned his money from his acting career. Even though it’s not so long, we predict that we will have a successful one. Also, he comes from a family that is known in the showbusiness. His net worth for 2019 is estimated at $1.6 million. Plus, he accumulates additional wealth from his other businesses. Besides being an actor, he works as a singer, songwriter, music producer, and a musician.