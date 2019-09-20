Jeff Tremaine Bio, Life, Career, Family, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Jeff Tremaine is a famous American filmmaker, showrunner and former magazine editor. He has a lot of popular projects in his career, but he is the most known from the association with the Jackass franchise and the magazine Big Brother.

Jeff’s Early Life

Jeff Tremaine was born in Rockville, Maryland, the United States on September 4, 1966. He grew up in his birthplace together with his brother Frodd Tremaine. Their parents are Chelsea Tremaine and Steve Tremaine. Jeff has American nationality.

Tremaine finished Walt Whitman High School and later graduated on Washington University in St. Lois where he got a Bachelor of Arts degree.

Professional Career

In his career, Jeff had a lot of significant achievements. A lot of people know him for the corporation with the Jackass franchise. He used to be an editor of the skating culture Big Brother, and art director of the BMX magazine GO and Jeff is a BMX Rider. It’s important to mention that he used to be executive producer of the reality show Rob and Big.

In 2010 Jeff filmed the third part of Jackass. Tremaine directed the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt and hosted WWE Network series, WWE Swerve. For ESPN, Jeff directed Angry Skies and 30 for 30 film. In September 2016 he directed safety video for American Airlines.

Jeff is also famous for the TV series and movies like Loiter Squad, Wildboyz, Nitro Circus, The Dudesons in America, The Dirt, 24 Hours with, Dumb: The Story of Big Brother Magazine, Jackass The Movie, Jackass Number Two, Jackassworld.com: 24 Hour Takeover and Steve-O: Demise and Rise.

Personal Life

Jeff has a fulfilling love life. He is married to his wife, Laura Tremaine. The couple got married in 2007, and since then they live together. Jeff and Laura have two children together, a son named Darlington Tremaine and a daughter named Diane Tremaine. They live together in their family home in Maryland, United States.

The famous filmmaker is active on social media. On Twitter, he has over 200 thousand followers, and he also has an account on Facebook.

Net Worth

The showrunner makes over $3 million as an annual salary. All of the money he earned from movies and TV shows. Jeff’s estimated net worth is $40 million.