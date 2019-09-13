Jill Tavelman Bio, Career, Personal Life, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is not that uncommon for the public eye to be interested in the partners of the celebrities. Very often the media closely follows the lives of the husbands or wives of the popular actors, singers or athletes. Due to her marriage to Phil Collins, who is the famous drummer, singer and actor, Jill Tavelman has been the topic of many headlines. Furthermore, when their daughter Lily Collins became the famous actress, Jill Tavelman has been in the spotlight even more.

In case you are interested in learning more about the bio, career and net worth of Jill Tavelmen, the following article will be rather helpful. Read all about her job, income, and famous marriage to Collins.

Bio and Career

Tavelman was born on April 9th 1956. By profession, she is an architect, but she has appeared in Extra (1994). In July 2019, she started her private business. Tavelman opened an antique store located in West Hollywood, California.

Jill Tavelman’s Personal Life

Even though she had a career of her own, Tavelman is most widely known for her marriage to Phil Collins. Despite their divorce in 1994, they remain one of the most famous couples in the USA. Tavelman first met Collins in 1980, and in 1984 they got married. After 5 years of marriage, they welcomed their daughter Lily. However, the couple faced many difficulties throughout their marriage. Collins admitted to cheating of Tavelman and having affairs with other women. This resulted in Collins failing for divorce in 1994. He openly stated that he was no longer in love with Jill, and therefore decided to call it quits. The divorce was finalized in 1996, and thanks to the settlement, Tavelmen received £17 million from Collins.

Lily Collins, the famous English-American actress, and daughter of Tavelman and Collins, was born in 1989. She has received numerous awards for her performances in movies such as Love, Rosie (2014), Rules Don’t Apply (2016), and To the Bone (2017). Collins often speaks about her relationship with Jill. She has said that her mother is one of the most important figures in her life, as well that she is her biggest inspiration. Furthermore, Lily stated that Tavelman is her best friend and biggest support. Also, she often posts pictures with Tavelman on her social media, and speaks about how proud of their mother-daughter relationship she is.

Net Worth

Tavelman’s net worth is estimated to be around 25 million dollars. Majority of her earnings come from her job as an architect. Apparently, she earns between 60,550 and 102,680 dollars as an architect.

In 1996, when the divorce between her and ex-husband Collins was finalized, she received £17 million.

When it comes to her residence, she bought a Waverly mansion in 2016 for 12.4 million dollars. This mansion was redesigned by John Elgin Woolf in the 1950s. The house allegedly consists of library, tennis court, and 4 bedrooms.