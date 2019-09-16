Joe Namath Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

Joe Namath is a worldwide famous quarterback who is also known as Broadway Joe. Currently, he is retired, but the impact that he left on the football is enormous.
During his career, he played for National Football League (NFL), and American Football League (AFL). While he was playing, he built an impressive fan base which respects him until know. His name would always remain in Hall of Fame, as one of the best quarter players in America.
Stay tuned and find out how old is Joe, what success’s he made and a lot more interesting information.
Early Life
Joe William Namath was born in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the United States of America on 31st May 1943. His parents are Rose Namath and Janos Andrew Namath, and he had three siblings. When Joe was young, his parents decided to get a divorce, and after it, Joe lived with his mother.
While he was growing up, he was interested in sports. He started the Beaver Falls High School and played football but also had a talent for basketball. During that time, his school team won the WPIAL Class AA Championship. In the beginning, Joe wanted to play basketball, but later on, he decided to be a professional football player.
Career
Joe’s professional career started at the college when he played for Alabama Crimson Tide. Under the leadership of Joe, Alabama went on National Championship. At that time, Namath already started to have a lot of achievements, and he got selected for National Football League by St. Louis Cardinals. At the same time, Joe got another offer from the New York Jets, and he signed a contract with them. He got an award as a Rookie of the year from American Football League.
During his career, Namath played 143 matches, and he won 68 times, which is a considerable achievement. Besides, he got included in NFL Hall of Fame and in 1974 got awarded as Comeback Player of the Year.
Not only that he has tremendous abilities for sport, but he also played in some television series such as The Simpsons, The Brandy Bunch, The A-team, and The Waverly Wonders. Also, he got his show named The Joe Namath Show.
Personal Life
In 1984 Joe got married to a beautiful Deborah Mays. Even before they started to date, Joe was impressed with her beauty. The couple has two daughters together, Jessica and Olivia. Sadly, in 2000, they got divorced because of Joe’s problems with alcohol.
Currently, Joe has 76 years, and he is retired. Even though he is not playing football anymore, he is still in the eye of the public.
Net Worth
Most of his fortune is from the early ages of his career. However, he has a net worth of $18 million.