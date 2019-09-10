Kate Connelly Net Worth, relationship, family

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Who is Kate Connelly?

Name Kate Connelly exploded in media after she got married to a celebrity chef and reality TV person Bobby Flay.

However, Kate didn’t remain in a shadow of her ex-husband’s name. She was an American TV host, and after the divorce, she also worked on some TV shows. Now, Kate is the owner of a few restaurants which give her a profit to enjoy a comfortable life.

She is a devoted mother and a successful businesswoman.

Career

Kate began her professional career as a model, but quit it in order to devote herself to journalism. Since she graduated with a degree in journalism, it wasn’t hard to find a job. Kate united journalism with her biggest passion- cooking.

She was a co-host of the popular TV show “Robin Leach Talking Food” on Television Food Network. That’s when she met Bobby Flay.

Marriage with Bobby Flay

So, Bobby Flay had come on her show as a guest, and that’s where their love story began. He was a chef of Bolo and Mesa Grill Restaurant in Manhattan at that time.

Bobby was previously in marriage with Debra Ponzek, and Kate was an unmarried mother of a son named Jonathan.

A few months later, Bobby proposed, and Kate became his fiancé. As usual, the wedding ceremony was following a trail of events. The pair had a private wedding on 1st October 1995. Their happy marriage culminated in having a daughter Sophie. She was born on 16th April 1996.

However, the happiness didn’t last forever, so the couple ended in divorce after three years of marriage.

Life after divorce

After divorce, Bobby has had a long list of love affairs including a ten years marriage with actress Stephanie March. They split in 2015. It is rumored that the reason was Bobby’s cheating nature. Recently, there is information about his relationship with actress Helene Yorke.

On the other hand, Kate kept her private life in secret. There is no information about her relationship after divorce. It seems that Connelly is leading a peaceful life managing some of the restaurants and taking care of her recently graduated daughter Sophie.

Net Worth

Kate Connelly managed to provide a bright future for herself when it comes to money. She earned money from her television career, but most of the income comes from the restaurants that she owns.

It is estimated that Connelly’s net worth is as high as 2.3 million dollars.