Kelsi Shay Net Worth 2019, Career, Love life, Bio, Photo

Kelsi Shay was born on July 11, 1992, in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. She is of American nationality and Hawaiian, Thai, Armenian and Scandinavian origin. Her Zodiac sign is Cancer. Currently, she lives in Colorado, Denver.

Kelsi is a famous and successful Playboy model and social media personality, with over 100,000 Instagram followers.She has been a part of the modeling and adult film industry for years, and has a considerable and devoted fan base.

Social media Influence

Kelsi enjoys sharing provocative photos of herself on her Instagram page and Twitter profile. She has been on Twitter since 2012 and has been very active ever since. Some 35,000 people follow her, and she encourages them to message her in order to discuss her career, and modeling or business inquiries they might have.

Her bikinis and lingerie photos have thousands of likes, and her fame keeps growing with each one. In April of last year, she had an interview with MMB radio where she talked about her career and relationships.

Career

Kelsi started with modeling when she was 15 years old. While reading and looking through magazines, you will probably come across a picture of her amazing body. She gets to travel around the world because of her work in the film and modeling industries. She was recently in Hawaii where she underwent a photoshoot and released beautiful pictures with some of her model friends.

She is proud of these snaps from her Maui shoot because she is 1 quarter Hawaiian. Kelsi always gets attention thanks to her figure and attributes. Still, she only got serious jobs once she had started working hard. She appeared in CWEN Magazine that has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram.

She is also the promoter of Ruckus Apparel, one of the many brands she mentions in her captions. In 2017, she was hired to be a catwalk model in one of their fashion shows.

Playboy

According to Playboy Plus, one of the most significant and greatest accomplishments in her career is their photo session. “I’ve done everything from print to advertising to music videos, so when Playboy Plus offered me a shoot, I was so excited,” she revealed at one point.

This was a dream come true for her. In September of 2016 she was named “Cyber Girl of the Month”. She posed nude and produced stunning photos that she likes to post on Instagram. In 2017, she posed for Playboy again, this time for their Thailand edition. She wore a blue bikini that fully accentuated her stunning curves, while the color of the jewelry complimented her tan skin tone.

Kelsi is always playful in front of the camera, and posing nude is a way to show how comfortable she feels in her own skin. She says she is a strong and independent woman, who loves how Playboy celebrates female bodies while promoting sensuality and boldness. In 2016, Kelsi was named the “Most Viewed Model of the Week”.

Love life

Kelsi does not have a romantic partner at the moment, and spends her free time partying with her friends and having lots of fun. She once posted on Twitter: “That’s why I’m crowned queen and I ain’t looking for the prom king.” Here she clearly states that she does not need a man in her life, at least at the moment.

Appearance

Kelsi is 1.70 m tall and her body measurements are 34-27-36. This popular American bombshell has a naturally curly, long brown hair, and dark brown eyes. She is very fit and often goes to the gym. As her job depends on maintaining her amazing figure, she must exercise multiple times a week. She frequently experiments with new hairstyles and colors, and often changes her look by cutting bangs, wearing wigs or using hair dye.

Net Worth

As of the year 2019, the estimated net worth of Kelsi Shay is close to $1 million. Since she is still young and in the peak of her career, her wealth will not stop growing anytime soon. As a matter of fact, if she continues having success in her career, a lot more wealth is to be expected soon.

