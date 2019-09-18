Laci Kay Somers Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Laci Kay Somers is a perfect example of the celebrity who got known thanks to the social media. She is known as the American model, singer, anchor, and media personality.

Laci is often posting her seducing photos on Instagram. Thanks to those photos, she collected more than 10 million followers on social media.

Early Life of Laci Kay

Laci Kay Somers was born in California, the United States of America on 7th December 1991. She didn’t reveal a lot of facts from her early life, but it is known that she grew up with her parents and a younger sister, Stefani Somers.

The information about Laci’s education will also remain a secret, as she never talked about it. However, we can guess that she finished at least high-school.

Career

Laci started her modeling career on Instagram, and that was the entrance to this world. She began a career on YouTube on 17th September 2009. The first video that she posted was titled Laci Kay Somers In Boots and Booty Shorts and later on it was deleted, and you can imagine why.

She has a lot of videos on her channel, but the most viewed are Getting Waxed – what women go through and My sister got her vagina waxed haha. Those videos have over 20 million views, and besides that kind of videos, she also posts cover songs.

Apart from social media, she showed up in magazines such as Playboy and Glamrock.

Laci also started singing career, and she released the first music video in 2017. After one year, she made another music video called Bad. Somers also participated in TV series Inside Edition. Besides, she was a host of the reality show What’s In my Pocket.

However, the main reason for her fame is her sexy photos on Instagram.

Personal life

Currently, the beautiful lady is not in a relationship as she is focusing on the career first. The rumors were that she was in a relationship with Tiger Woods, a golf player, but Laci denied that information.

Body Measurement of Laci Kay Somers

Laci is beautiful and attractive as you can see the pictures that she is posting. Her height is 5 feet, 7 inches, and weighs 54kg.

Laci has incredible body measurements of 34-28-34, chest, waist, and hips. The blonde hair and green eyes make her even more beautiful.

The Net Worth of Laci Kay Somers

Laci is collecting money from Instagram, YouTube, modeling, and singing. Her net worth is estimated to be $200.000. Because each day, the number of her Instagram followers is growing, we can assume that the number will get higher.