Lena the Plug Net Worth 2019

Lena Nersesian, better known as Lena the Plug, is a 27-year-old YouTube star. She was born in Glendale, California on June 1, 1991. Her YouTube channel, filled with vlogs about her fitness workouts and her everyday life, has almost 1,50 million subscribers. She is active on Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat. Her Instagram profile, @lenatheplug, gets shut down often due to very provocative content the popular YouTuber posts on the platform daily.

Personal Life

Lena described her childhood as conservative. She came from an Armenian Christian family. Given that Lena talked about her parents never addressing themes such as sexuality and dating, we guess that they were not really pleased with pictures of her with skimpy dresses.

Lena often mentioned how unhappy she was with her body in a high school period of her life. She had been on countless diets and workouts. She does not eat sugar or carbs, and given that she is allergic to gluten, dairy, and soy, she strays away from those kinds of groceries as well. Lena states that even if one is to setback in training, it’s best to move on and not give up.

After high school, Lena the Plug worked multiple jobs, all while attending college. During her time at the University of California, Santa Cruz, she was in a 4 year-long relationship with her girlfriend. She graduated in 2013 with a psychology degree. She spent some time in Sweden, where she worked with autistic children.

She had her fair share of weird jobs. She was a nanny, an Uber driver, and even a grocery store clerk at one point. She worked at Arsenic, a social media start-up company, but quit shortly after. After the lineup of many different employments, she found the inspiration to start her own Youtube channel- which was started in August 2016.

She is dating Adam Grandmaison, the host of “No Jumper” podcast about hip-hop and pop, where he’s known as Adam22.

Lena loves reading, going to the beach and listening to podcasts.

Career

The moment her channel exploded with views was when she and her boyfriend announced that they would post their sex tape on the Internet if they reach 1 million subscribers on their YouTube channels. Untill this statemant, Lena’s channel had reached only 37,000. The goal was achieved shortly after the announcement video named ˘$SEXTAPE AT1 MILL, which now, 2 years later, has around 14.550000 views.

Many criticized her for some of her choices to what she replied with: ‘I used to be someone who followed all the rules and did everything I was “supposed” to do. I wasn’t happy.’

Lena the Plug Net Worth 2019

This bad girl has never actually stated her earnings, but sources estimate that Lena the Plug’s Net Worth for 2019 is around $2 million – with all of her social network profiles and merchandise selling site included.