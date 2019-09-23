Lighted Makeup Mirrors – Everything You Need to Know

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you live in an apartment with little natural light, the illuminated mirror becomes an essential accessory. Indeed, difficult to make up or shave when you have to squint to see you properly. Every mirror has its usefulness. The pocket mirror is used to redo his makeup throughout the day while the classic mirror is suitable for checking its general appearance. But what about the magnifying mirror that interests us today? The magnifying mirror is used for makeup or for face care. It allows visualizing the smallest details: characteristic features, short hairs, black dots, etc. Same way lighted makeup mirrors has its own importance, especially for those people who have a little light issue in their apartments.

Successful make-up or makeover involves the use of good cosmetics, but also the use of a good mirror. The standard model of the bathroom is not always suitable for specific make up of the face and its sensitive parts such as the underside of the eyes, around the nose and around the ears. For more clarity, it is more indicated to use a led makeup mirror with some options for use.

But then, how to choose a best-lighted makeup mirror?

Luminous Makeup Mirror: what is it?

First of all, a mirror has the function of reflecting an image of real appearance, without accentuating the details. This accessory is usually used by women to look beautiful, especially to heal their appearance and make-up. Some models like the lighted makeup mirror are specifically designed and dedicated to facial makeup in every detail.

They are usually double sided, one acting as a magnifying mirror, and the other being a conventional mirror. Illuminated on the perimeter for an optimal lighting of the face and a good control of the gestures, it happens that certain fabrications are exclusively magnifying. The magnification potential varies depending on the choices, ranging from 2 to 20 times the actual size of the part of the face placed in front of the mirror.

How to choose the best Lighted Makeup Mirror?

It is obvious that in terms of mirror, each woman has her own preferences, and fortunately there is a wide range of lighted makeup mirrors on the market! To identify the model that best fits your expectations, it is necessary to determine for what purpose the mirror will be used. For a use exclusively reserved for the application of make-up, you can invest in a mirror on foot.

On the other hand, many women prefer the wall-mounted makeup mirror (mirror embedded in the wall) or suspended (by a support screwed to the wall). It can be oval, rectangular, large or medium size.

In addition to all this, some other criteria are also to be taken into account:

The importance of magnification

In general, lighted makeup mirrors are equipped with magnifying glasses that can magnify 10 times or 20 times an image projected on the surface. For a user who has a very good vision, or with slight visual problems, a model with magnification of 5 times is desired. On the other hand, if the interested person sees less well or hardly, it needs a magnifying mirror of 10 or 20 times.

The number of faces

It is advisable to buy a mirror with two sides: a classic face and another lighted and magnifying. But if you already have an ordinary mirror, you can in this case be content with a mirror-magnifying glass single-sided, which will provide you with an image reflection to the detail when it comes to make-up.

The mirror lamp

The lighted mirror is often accompanied by one or more small lamps to better illuminate. The presentation and model of the lamp may vary, but they are usually LED-type, durable, durable and energy efficient.

The shape and design of the mirror

Regardless of the shape (rectangular or oval size consistent, medium or small), the style or colors: every woman goes to his taste. But given the fragility of the accessory, be sure to take a model with a solid support, resistant to shocks and also with some ergonomic standard of mobility and storage.

Lighted Makeup Mirror Benefits

In practice, the lighted makeup mirror allows a very good overview of the face to wear makeup and note some imperfections of the gestures. The makeup artist is therefore easier to standardize its work for better rendering. The magnifying light mirror helps to have a broader reflection of the sensitive parts of the face and, thus, treated them harmoniously for an impeccable result. It also offers better visibility for anyone wishing to wear makeup to perfection despite his visual problems.