London Elise Kress Life, Career, Net Worth

London Elise Kress is a famous actress with a great talent for the job she does. Besides, she is successful as a stunt woman. She is known for her role in the film Insidious: Chapter 3, after which she gained most of the fame. Also, you probably remember her from the movie Into the Storm. Besides that London is known for her acting skills, she is famous thanks to her marriage with Nathan Kress.

Keep reading our article, and you will find out a lot of details about her career and life.

Early Life

London Elise Moore Kress was born in Texas, the United States of America, on 2 November 1992. She has American nationality. London’s parents are Christine and Welton Moore. She grew up with three siblings, Madison Leigh, Kelsey Christine, and Sydney Katherine. On social media, London likes to post photos from their challenges. Also, the whole family is very close, and until now, they are supporting each other.

Kress finished Lenawee Christian School in Adrian, Michigan. However, there is no known information about her college, so we are not sure if she finished any faculty.

London Elise Kress Professional Career

From an early age, she wanted to be an actress. However, London also liked the job of a stunt woman, and that’s why she showed up in films Into the Storm, Insidious: Chapter 3 and Oz the Great and Powerful. She mentioned a lot of times that she loves a job as a stunt woman.

Besides that’s she is a stunt woman, Kress is also an actress. She starred in projects like The Oman House and Ghost Adventures.

Currently, she is not pursuing her career, because Kress decided to stay at home and to be devoted to her family.

Personal Life

London’s husband is also an actor, Nathan Kress. The couple met while they worked on the movie Into the Storm. They got engaged in 2015 at the Angeles National Forest in Southern California. In the same year, the love birds got married in Los Angeles. Interestingly, Kress wore the wedding dress from her grandmother because she believed that would bring her luck.

The couple got daughter in December 2018, and since then, they have been devoted parents to their daughter Rosie Carolyn Kress. London and Nathan are enjoying time with the daughter, and they are posting photos of her on social media.

Net Worth

London participated in a lot of projects that brought her wealth. However, there is no information about her net worth. London has a joined net worth with her husband, and it’s estimated to be more than $1.7 million.