Marie Besnier Beauvalot Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

The Besnier’s are one of the most famous families in France, and they own the largest diary company, Lactalis Group. Marie Besnier is the daughter of Christiane and Michael Besnier, and after her father died, she inherited shares of Lactalis. Marie is known as a successful businesswoman as she is taking care of some parts of the company.

If you are interested in finding out information about Marie’s childhood and her family, then you should stay tuned and read the article below.

Early Life

Marie Besnier Beauvalot was born in Laval, France on 30th of July, 1980. She is the only daughter in the family and also the youngest one. Besnier has two older brothers, Emmanuel and Jean-Michael Besnier.

She didn’t reveal any information about her education, but it is known that Marie is one of the many billionaires without a college degree.

Marie’s father, Michael Besnier, was the son of Andre Besnier, who was the founder of Lactalis. In 1955 Michael became the chairman of the Lactalis Group, then known under the name Besnier SA. He changed the name of the company in 1999 and ever since then the name stayed the same.

Career

Sadly, in 2000, Marie’s father died, and afterward, she inherited 20.7 % of the company. Michael died in their home in Marbella, Spain and soon after his will was represented to his family. He left the business to his children and the wife, Christiane. Since then, Marie is involved in company jobs, and she is doing impressive work.

Marie Besnier’s Personal Life

As we mentioned before, Marie is a private person who doesn’t want to reveal a lot of information about her life. However, it is hard to hide those kinds of details, as she is one of the richest women in the world. It is known that she is married to a StephaneBeauvalot.

The couple got married in Yonne, Bourgogne France on 28th of August 2008. Currently, the love birds are living in their home Laval, Mayenne, France. Marie never talked about the fact are they having children or not.

Net Worth

After she got involved in the company operations, she had a net worth of $2.5 billion. However, she has been successful in business, so now, her net worth is $4.6 billion.

Marie is in the eight places in the Forbes list of the world’s richest billionaires under the age of 40. Besides, in the list of the world wealthiest billionaires in the world, she is in 355th place. You will have to agree with us that those are impressive numbers.