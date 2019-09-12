Melanie Scrofano Net Worth 2019

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Melanie Scrofano became spotted for the first time when she started her modeling career when she was just a teenager. After that, she managed to transfer to the big screen and she even got some prominent roles in TV series and movies. Even though she is very popular and she is trending on social media, she is trying to keep her life as private as possible in terms of her family, education and love life. We should point out that her fame rose up due to her appearances in “Being Erica”, Tia in “The Listener”, “Pure Pwnage”, “Wynonna Earp” etc.

Personal life

She was born on the 20th December in 1981 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It should be also noted that her full name is Melanie Neige Scrofano. There is an interesting thing about her heritage. More precisely, her mother comes from mixed origins, i.e. she has French, Italian and Canadian roots. When we are talking about her mother, we should mention that she works for the government. When her father is concerned, it is only known that he is an engineer.

Education

She spent her childhood in Ottawa, her birthplace, and this is the place where she finished her primary and secondary education. This was also the time when she started to get into the world of modeling. On the other hand, there are not any pieces of information regarding the names of the schools she has finished.

Career

An interesting fact about her is that she used to sell ice cream when she was young. We have already said that she started doing modeling and that this was the time when she also started to appear in some movies and TV shows. Her first role was in 2002 when she had a role in a TV show called Undressed. The show was produced by Roland Joffe. In 2005 she had another role in a TV show called Beautiful People and this show had 16 episodes.

The show started on the 8th August in 2005 and it ended on the 24th April in 2006. 2008 was also good for her since she managed to have a movie debut in Baby Blues. After this, she also acted in a TV show called Pure Pwnage, which started to be aired in 2010. We should also mention that the next movie she acted in was The Conspiracy and it debuted in 2012. After this, she also had another movie role in 2014 in a movie called Uncommon Enemies. We saw her in another movie in 2018 when she acted in Birdland. When recognition is concerned, we should mention that she is the winner of E! Award’s Girl on Top.

Melanie Scrofano Net Worth 2019

She has appeared in 45 TV series so far, and it should be also added that she had 12 movie roles. All this work eventually paid off since she has been estimated to be $1 million net worth in this year.