Mikey Barone Bio, Net Worth 2019, Life, Facts

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the rising social media stars that had the opportunity to use internet platforms to showcase their talents is Mikey Barone. Mikey is popular on Youtube, not only on his own account but also on the one he is sharing with his friends. Mikey Barone is allegedly in a relationship with a pop singer Maggie Lindemann.

Bio

Mikey was born in Rhode Island, on the 2nd of July, 1999. Mikey Barone’s star sign is Cancer. He is living with his mother and stepfather. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall and has dark brown eyes as well as hair.

Career

Mikey watched Cameron Dallas’s movie Expelled, and was inspired to become a social media influencer because the film shows a young man become famous that way. Mikey started posting videos on Vine, but it didn’t last long, and he decided to move to a different social media website. Mikey Barone currently has more than 500 thousand people following him on his Instagram account, as well as more than 400 thousand subscribers on his Youtube channel. Mikey also posts on another Youtube channel called brikey along with his friend Bryce Hall.

Private life

Mikey Barone was reported to have been in a relationship with singer Maggie Lindemann, but neither of them has ever confirmed it. As of recent, Mikey posted a photo of Nicole Alexander and him together and said that they were a couple. Mikey has also dated Taylor Alesia in the past, a fellow Instagram star, but the relationship ended badly.

Net Worth 2019

Mikey Barone earns his income on his accounts on various social media platforms. It is estimated that Mikey makes somewhere between 2000 dollars and 3000 dollars per sponsored post on his Instagram account. This means that his net worth is probably more than 500 thousand dollars for now. Mickey bought a mansion when he was only 17 years old, and is currently living in it.