Moving to the Usa from Japan – 2020 Guide

Moving to a new country is not something people decide on easily. They need to take care of many things before making the final decision. There are many reasons why people want to start a new life in a new country. In most cases, better living conditions are the number one reason. However, a better salary is not the only reason why people decide on that move. Some people simply admire the culture, mentality, and tradition of another country.

Despite that, living in a world of online technology also brings many benefits to our lives. We can now connect with people around the world from the comfort of our room. Some people may find the love of their life on different dating sites. Because of that, they would move to another country without any doubt.

In this article, we will focus on Japanese people that plan to move to the USA. The cultural difference between these two countries is huge. That especially counts when we talk about the lifestyle that people in these two countries live. Because of that, Japanese people consider the entire moving process stressful.

Fortunately for you, you came to the right place to gather some useful pieces of information. We prepared a list of things you should do when moving to the USA from Japan. It is recommendable that you apply all the pieces of advice we shared with you. In that way, you will ensure a no-stress moving process. Let’s find them out together!

1. Research All the Things about the USA

The entire process starts even before you start packing your stuff. We know there are many things you would want to bring with yourself. Some of the items are not only useful; they also have a sentimental value for you. However, that is not the primary concern you should have.

As we said, living in the 21st century is amazing because of online technology. You can find out everything about the new country where you plan to start a new life. Invest two or three weeks to research different locations around the place where you plan to stay. See where the nearest shops, grocery stores, ambulance, and other essential things are.

The next thing you should think about is the job opportunities you can grab. Indeed, some people get an offer from an American company to start working there. Yet, if that’s not the case, you need to ensure your income in advance. We believe you managed to save some money that you can spend for the first two months. However, short-term plans are not going to be helpful here. Don’t hesitate to contact the company where you plan to apply for the job. It is better to know what expects you when you come when you are still in Japan.

Logically, the most essential part of moving to the USA is the improvement of your English. However, the accomplishment of that task starts at least one year before you pack all your stuff and go. There are many online courses where you will manage to improve your English.

2. Visit the USA Temporarily

You have probably heard different stories about the United States of America so far. The stories you heard probably convinced you that living there would be a perfect choice. Despite that, people around the world often watch different American TV shows, movies, etc. Because of that, they believe life from movies is the same as real life.

We do not want to say that living in the USA is bad. On the contrary, it is a country full of different opportunities. Yet, some Japanese people have high expectations. When they move to the USA, they see that things are not as they imagined. Because of that, they get disappointed, and they get back home after a year or two.

That is the reason why we suggest you visit the USA temporarily before making the final move. It is the best possible way to get familiar with the mentality of its citizens. Despite that, you will also easily see if you can adapt to a new way of living. Don’t hesitate to visit different locations across the country. In that way, you will manage to find a perfect place to rent an apartment or purchase a house.

3. Ensure the Necessary Documents

Obtaining a VISA is probably the most complex part when moving to America. That is another reason why you need to start the entire moving process on time. Getting a VISA will take you around three months because you need to go through multiple stages. There is no reason to wait until the last moment to start the process.

Japanese people that already have a family there do not know how lucky they are. Their relatives can inform them on how to get the VISA in the best possible way. The same rule counts for students that plan to continue their education there. For something like that, you will need to get an F1 VISA. Fortunately, getting that VISA is much easier compared to getting a green card.

4. Start Packing and Take Care of Things at Home

After you ensure that your decision is correct, the packing process is your next task. We are sure that you plan to bring as many things as possible with yourself. However, keep in mind that they will not be necessary for you. Bring only those things that you would not get the chance to live without.

Despite that, you should also take care of the bills and other costs. It is recommendable that you pay them all and ensure peace of mind. Inform all your friends and family members that you are moving, and organize a special event where you will say “goodbye.”

5. Hire a Moving Company to Help You

Imagine that you need to organize the moving process alone. At first glance, doing something like that seems impossible. Fortunately, many companies will offer you the services of moving from Japan to the USA. You will get the chance two move all your stuff in two different ways. Some people decide on moving all the stuff by sea, while others would rather do that by air. If that seems like a good option for you, we recommend you read more on this page. There you can see how the entire process functions.