Nesta Cooper Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

Nesta Cooper is a young Canadian actress who is on her way to achieve her childhood dreams. She wants to be as much successful as she can in the movie industry, and she is most likely to succeed, given her talent and drive to become popular in her line of work. If you are interested in getting to know more about this young and talented actress, as well as what is her current net worth in 2019, then we suggest that you keep on reading our article.

Bio

Nesta Marlee Cooper’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius, as she was born on December 11, 1993. She is currently 26 years old, and Nesta Marlee Cooper was born in Mississauga, which is a city located in Ontario, a place founded in the country called Canada. She has African ancestors. At the age of seven, Nesta’s parents decided to move, and they brought their little daughter along with them. They went to live in Courtenay, which is located at the Vancouver Island, and young Nesta Cooper attended their local high school. Upon realizing that she has a huge desire to become an actress, after graduating from high school, Nesta Marlee Cooper went on to live in Vancouver, as she thought she would get more opportunities there tp achieve her dreams. Regarding her family, there aren’t many facts and information that we can provide you. Nesta Cooper hasn’t really talked about her family a lot, nor where they come from, and we also don’t know if she has any siblings, or is she a single child. Until Cooper decides to share that kind of information and data to the world, we will not be able to share them with you.

Nesta Cooper went to acting classes, and everyone notices her amazing talent. She was soon encouraged to audition for numerous roles, and she soon struck gold with her TV shows and movies she appeared in.

Career

After attending acting classes, many people believed in her talent, and they urged her to audition as soon as possible. So she did. In 2013 Nesta Cooper was chosen to portray Young Sakelik in Cult, a TV drama series with a mystery genre. Soon followed some small roles too, like a role in TV series titled Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, which aired from 2014 t 2015, a small role in Supernatural in 2015, and another role in 2015 she got was in Heroes Reborn.

Despite the fact that up until 2016 she was only getting some minor parts in TV series, all of that was more than sufficient to get people to notice her and enjoy in her amazing performance. In 2016 she got her first major part. She got to portray a character named Carly Shannon in Travelers, a TV science fiction drama show. She got to appear alongside some big names in the TV series industry, like Eric McCormack and MacKenzie Porter. That part got her to be noticed, and soon followed some major roles in her acting career. Nesta Cooper got the role of Shannon in the movie titled The Edge of Seventeen, and two years later, in 2017 she appeared alongside Alicia Sanz and Keith Powers in a comedy titled #REALITYHIGH.

So far her most notable appearance must be when Cooper appeared alongside Helen Hunt, William Hurt and Erin Moriarty in a drama movie titled The Miracle Season. In addition to this, she is also a voice actress as she gave her voice to one of the characters from the animated show titled Spy Kids: Mission Critical. At the moment, Nesta Cooper is involved in See, a TV show that is soon to premiere.

Nesta Cooper’s Personal life

We mentioned before how Nesta Cooper is slightly secretive about her family and her childhood life. She is also not revealing any information about her current life, but what we have managed to find out is that Cooper was in a romantic relationship with Peter Van Auker. Peter Van Auker served as a producer on the movie #REALITYHIGH, in which Cooper got the role. From 2016 Cooper and Van Auker have been dating, and you can see all about them in her social media posts, mostly on Instagram.

Net Worth

As of 2019, Nesta Cooper estimated net worth is around $1 million, but given the fact that her career is yet to grow, her net worth can only grow from this moment onward.