New Reports of Unexplained Wealth Would Target Well-known Figures in the Oil Industry

Three years after the Panama Papers’ scandal, world authorities continue their fight to dismantle the network and systems benefiting illicit wealth. Roles of the oil industry such as Giuseppe “Pino” Petricone have been some of the last to go through the scrutiny of said focus.

Geneva, Italy.- Recent reports suggest that the Italian entrepreneur Giuseppe Petricone – who began his career working for the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (Acea) – could be under investigation for the alleged illicit accumulation of funds, this time related to his role within the oil industry.

The businessman, who has been related to magnates of the caliber of Ferrari and Fabio Roscioli, recently declared on the stance before the undertaking of his native land:

“Our country is not predisposed to profit, and those who wish to do a particular job at a high level are forced to move abroad. At present, I would never establish an activity in Italy. “

The suspicions around the entrepreneur start from causes that are open in different countries of the world, among which are Switzerland, Colombia, Dubai. The report handled by institutions like the “Guardia di Finanza” shows a record of tax evasion as well as a pattern of dismissals related to the disappearance of funds during its management in companies such as Trafigura, SOCAR and ENI Energy.

Of this last one, they released info about connections with controversial personages like the industrialist Andrea Pulcini, exposed in the Paradise Papers by the purchase of a gas field in Congo for well below market value; as well as Arzu Arzimore, former CEO of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic until his dismissal.

The also founder of EMAD Energy SA (2018), established in collaboration with Russian backers (in addition to a possible involvement with its Colombian “electrical installation” EMAD Energy SAS), is also working for Holt Global. This international conglomerate dedicated to the trade of raw materials has stated its intention to establish commercial agreements with the government of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela, currently under UN sanctions for crimes against humanity.

However, as stated at the beginning of the document, the authorities warn that the most outstanding feature of the entrepreneur’s profile refers to a notable accumulation of capital and property that contrasts with the income accumulated in his business career; as well as an impressive financial record in places like the Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates.

About Unexplained Wealth

Evading taxes, hiding assets, laundering money of illicit origin are some of the purposes that the system of tax havens makes possible. In this fraudulent network are still involved, a long list of high-ranking characters are expected to continue to be exposed.

Recently, an investigation was launched at Deutsche Bank AG against eight wealthy people, driven by the Panama Papers (2016), which led to a wave of raids related to investigations carried out last November by prosecutors in Frankfurt.

According to International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, the joint effort made by the authorities has allowed the recovery of at least US $ 1.2 billion globally. The success of these operations is attributed to the pressure that different governments have received from the public after the documents were leaked.

To date, Giuseppe Petricone has not yet made official statements to the press regarding the accusations about Unexpected Wealth attributed to him.