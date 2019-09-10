Noelle Nikpour Bio, Life, Career, Net worth

Noelle Nikpour is a famous American Republican strategist, author, and columnist. She participated in the general election for the representation of the 18th Congressional District of Florida. Noelle competed as a Republican candidate. She lost in this race from Brian Mast who won that year. The same year also participated Carl Domino, Mark Freeman, Rick Kozell and Rebecca Negron.
Noelle can be best described as a strong boss lady who wears a lot of different professional hats. Her influence is remarkable in politics as well as in media. She has been a television analyst and veteran consultant with the Republican party. Noelle is very successful in what she does. We can see that through her beneficial service to various channels such as CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and lots more.
This strong lady has shown a lot of talents, and during her prosperous career, she earned for herself a fortune. The people love Noelle because she founded various projects and touches more lives than most celebrities. Her impact is well known all over the United States, and for sure, it will be known still for a long time.
Early life
Noelle Michelle Nikpour was born in Arkansas in 1962, and she holds American nationality. These facts are the only thing that is known about her place or date of birth. The remaining information she kept as a secret. The same thing is with her parents or siblings, none of the info Noelle wanted to reveal.
When it comes to her education, it also remains a secret. However, because she contested for Congress, it is assumed that she had quality education but has only decided to keep that as a secret.
Noelle’s Career
Noelle made an impressive career in journalism as well as in politics. She worked as a political consultant and also as a television commentator. She has also worked as an anchor on the television stations such as HLN, MSNBC, CNN, Fox News, and even various national radio broadcasts.
In addition to her career as an anchor, Noelle also had success as a fundraiser. In 2016 Noelle acquired $155,000 through Edgehill neighbors and Republican Bud Cummins. All the money was on the Nikpour’s campaign account, according to the FEC. With her funds, she has helped a lot of political candidates like Rudy Giuliani, Dick De Vos, and Asa Hutchinson.
The beautiful woman was running in a crowded race for Democrat Patrick Murphy’s open seat in Congress in Florida. At that election, she finished last with one percent of the votes. Interestingly, she was the only female in the election.
Besides the success as a TV anchor and fundraiser, Noelle also has experience in writing. She has published a book which is named Branding America: What Does Your Brand Say About You. The book has a rate of $9,99 and $12,99 in Kindle Edition and Paperback. In February 2016, Noelle published an article about University and education dropouts. In this article, she wrote about the success of various people who didn’t have an excellent educational background.
Besides these careers, Noelle is also a columnist for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the daily newspapers who are covering three different countries of South Florida.
Personal Life
Even though Nikpour had a lot of success in her career, she was not that prosperous with her love life. It is not known that she has been married. In 2012 she tweeted photo in which she mentioned her boyfriend. That drew a lot of attention, and fans were interested in finding out who he was. But, she never revealed that information because, as we already mention, Noelle is not ready to share that kind of information.
The beautiful lady loves listening to Elvis Presley’s and Johnny Cash’s songs. Noelle also likes to hang out with friends, to travel, and to spend time with her family.
Net Worth
As per PayScale, her base salary as a News Anchor is $58,483 per year, and that means that only with this job, she earned a lot of money. As a Republican Party Consultant, she received from an average salary of $84 – $91K. Her book is also bringing her incomes. Noelle’s estimated net worth is $19 million. She is also an owner of a home worth $1.3 million on Edgehill Road.