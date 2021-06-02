How Often Should You Change Your Duvet – 2021 Guide

Are you a sleepy person? How about someone who loves to spend your time lounging around and watching TV in your bed for the entire day? A lot of us love and value sleep. In fact, did you know that we will spend 26 years of our life just sleeping?! This is one-third of our life, so why not make it comfortable & pleasurable?! Keep on reading and understand how often you need to change your sheets, especially your duvet for healthy & practical living.

Top 9 facts that you need to know about your duvet, pillows, and sheets

1. In general, when is the time to change your duvet?

Duvets come in many different shapes and sizes, and they can be priced differently as well. If your duvet becomes sloppy, thin, or even dirty – it is time to replace it. It shouldn’t have any patches since it will make your sleeping pattern irregular. If there are any lumps or clumps your sleeping can get uncomfortable as well. Each one is different and unique in its own way, which is why you should approach different duvets accordingly.

2. How often should you wash it, and is it machine-washable?

There is a golden general rule that applies to most items, and it is twice a year! Anything less than this is not appropriate and not recommended for any household. Use a regular washing machine and proper detergent to clean it out, and to freshen it up. With frequent & proper washing you will remove any dust mites and allergens from your bedding. Sticking to hypoallergenic products is also a smart way to go, especially if you have sensitive skin or if you are prone to allergies, irritation, or redness.

3. When should you replace your duvet?

Most people and experts recommend that you switch out your old model for a new one every 3-5 years. However, with the right protector and sheet that is waterproof, breathable, and hypoallergenic, you can probably prolong its lifespan! Take your skin conditions, age, as well as budget into consideration before you make your next move. You can also aim for season sales that can help you save up to 50% on your second duvet – which is perfect for your kids or family in general.

4. Will your cover lose its warmth as time goes on?

Having a summer and winter duvet is also a good idea since not every item is made out of the same material. There are also some kinds that can be all-season-around, but you should stick to something that works for your budget, area, room temperature, as well as personal preference.

5. Should you take care & invest in your pillow?

You should also keep your eye out for the right pillow. Once you combine these two items you will end up with the best & coziest eight-hour sleep! Do you want:

A) Feather pillow

B) Synthetic pillow

C) Foam pillow

Either way it may be, make sure that it has a proper filling that will keep your head held high & straight, especially during your stomach sleeping moments. A pillow that is worn out, old, or simply not filled with the right amount of feathers will cause loads of back and neck pain for guys and girls, and in some cases, it can be unpleasant for kids as well.

6. What about bed linen, does it play an important role as well?

Bed linen also plays a huge role when it comes to your cozy moments. Are there any holes, rips, or dirt? Your bed linen may need an upgrade. Bed linens usually last up to seven years, so make sure you take care of them and wash them regularly for long-lasting properties.

PS: You can always aim for Egyptian cotton. It is best for durability and it is considered a high-quality item.

7. Should you recycle your bedding?

When it comes to duvets you should know that they are not often recycled and that only some countries/states practice this law. You should ask around and see what your options are. If you can’t recycle it; you can always gift it away. The best location for you to do so is at an animal shelter.

Pillows, on the other hand, aren’t recyclable at all, but they can make amazing bedding for your pet or street cats!

Bed linen can be used for dust and home-cleaning since it is rarely recycled. You can use it for decorating/creative purposes as well.

8. How to choose the best duvet when shopping?

If you want to enjoy high-quality sleep you need to invest in high-quality items. This is why you need to invest your time, patience, energy, as well as money in picking out the best item. Make sure that it is:

Made with 100% cotton cover

It should have a 246 thread count

Gorgeous construction – box stitch

Good medium-price tag

9. How to care for your duvet?

Step 1: Pull it out and give it a shake in the morning after you get out of bed. Air out the room and let the wind help with its moisture and humidity.

Step 2: wash it every 6-7 months.

Step 3: refresh it and let it air dry.

Step 4: use the best cover that is hypoallergenic on top.

Step 5: consider sticking to Egyptian cotton covers to prolong the lifespan of your items.

In the end, where to shop?

