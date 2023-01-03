Top 5 Performance Muscle Car Parts Accessories To Try in 2023

If you have a muscle car, you know that it is far more than just a mode of transportation. With time these cars have become an integral part of American culture.

They are the flag holders of speed, power, freedom, and authority. When you own a muscle car, you know what an extravagant lifestyle is.

If you have come here in search of a way to make your muscle car more attractive and efficient, we have got your back. We have listed some performance parts for your muscle car that will south out unique and make eyes follow your car.

1. Play It Loud

Smartphone screens have become a part of our lives. Some people spend most part of their days staring at their smartphones. And to make the experience user-friendly, Apple car play and Google Android Auto. These systems help you to connect your mobile to your car.

You can perform multiple functions on your car, like calling, texting, seeing the GPS, and listening to music without constantly switching to your mobile to aid your needs.

The interface you get on your car stereo is not at all good at performing, except for Tesla. Furthermore, if your car is not new, it will not have a screen on the stereo altogether. Hence, creative science geeks have come up with ideas that will solve your problem.

Install a double-DIN head unit and solve your problem. There are a lot of options in the market you can choose from.

Some recommendations are:

Sony XAV-AX8100. Size- 8.95 inches touch screen. Price- $748

Pioneer DMH-WC5700NEX. Size 6.8 inches. Price- $699.99

JVC KW-M865BW Digital Multimedia Receiver. Size- 6.8 inches. Price- $749.95

2. Make Your Car Smarter

If you are a sucker for road trips or you have a profession that takes you a long way, having a Roav VIVA by Anker will be your lifesaver.

Why? It is because it has a couple of USBs that you can use to charge multiple devices. All you have to do is plug it into the cigarette lighter.

It also offers you Amazon Alexa, which you can command to take care of things for you inside your car. It can also control Car Play and Android Auto. If you are willing to get your hands on one of these, you can get it on Amazon at just $31.78.

3. But Safety First

With the increase in the number of car breakthroughs and accidents, installing a dashcam is a safety measure that you will be taking.

Not only is it a safety precaution, but while traveling, it also captures the beautiful scenery that lies in front of you. It will save you from the trouble of pulling out your mobile to capture what lies in front.

Some options you can choose from:

Cobra DualPro 360° Radar Detector, price- $ 399.95

Pioneer VREC-DH300D, price- $ 192.11

Vantrue S1 4K Dash Cam, price- $ 229.99

Garmin Dash Cam 66W, price- $ 259.99

Lanmodo Vast Pro, price- $ 299.99

4. Wireless Accessories

There are plenty of more gadgets that you need in your muscle car to make it look quirky and use it more efficiently. Where are a few options for wireless accessories that you need:

Kenu Airframe Qi Wireless Charging Car Vent Mount

Why not invest in a vent-0mounted phone holder that is a charger too? The Keanu Airframe Qi Wireless Charging Car Vent Mount has a 10w Qi wireless charging system. This gadget also has a USB wire of 4 feet, so you can help the co-passengers out at the back of your car. You can find it for $49.95 on Amazon.

iOttie Wireless Car Charger

With time and tide, their phone charges in the car have become wireless. And iOttie is one of the best in the realm. You can either place the charger on your dashboard vent, or you can get the version that you can place on the cup holder or the air vent, whichever is convenient for you.

When you bring your phone close to the charger, it clumps down and attaches itself to the phone. It does not allow the phone to budge and holds onto your phone tightly.

You can get it for $59.95. Furthermore, the clamps on the charger can be expanded, so it can help your friends out who have a different size phone than yours.

T-Mobile Inseego 5G MiFi M2000

When you have a business that keeps you driving for lengthy hours, you might need good wifi to keep yourself connected to the internet for entertainment or another purpose.

T-Mobile Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 has come up with this excellent gadget for a 5g internet connection on the go. Get it for $124.

5. Monitoring Your Vehicle Is Important

Monitoring your muscle car is as important as any other accessories that are mentioned. To do it with convenience and style, here are a few options:

Vivint Car Guard

All you have to do is plug it into your car’s OBD-II port. It will help you track the location and give you signals when your car is bumped or moved.

It’ll also give you a signal when your car is being driven erratically. Any mechanical issues will be detected, and you will receive a notification.

T-Mobile SyncUp Drive

With this gadget, you can connect your car to the cloud by installing an internet dongle into the onboard diagnostic. It creates a wifi hotspot inside the car and also allows free roadside assistance. You can get your hands on these for $96.

Conclusion

When you have a muscle car, it falls as your duty to install all these performance muscle car accessories so that you can make your driving more in style. Most of the accessories mentioned in the article are not just for show, but they are highly convenient and life-saving tools. Installing these will make your driving experience worth a while.