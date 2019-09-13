Porschla Coleman Net Worth Hollywood Today Live Host

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

This beautiful American woman is a famous actress, singer, dancer, and host of the famous show Hollywood Today Live. Porschla Coleman is most famous for being the wife of the Jason Kidd, former NBA basketball star. They have married in 2011 and has three kids, two daughters, and a son. Son’s name is Chance Kidd, and the daughter’s names are Noah Grace Kidd and Cooper Anne Kidd.

She was also very successful in her model career, and she was working for many agencies in the past. At the moment she is a director of the Jason Kidd Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by her husband.

Early Life

She was born and raised in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. Her nationality is America, and her mother is Betty Jean Coleman. Porschla also has a sister with the same name as her mother. She finished local school in her hometown, Gulfport, and when she turned 17, she moved to New York City. She also attended Millikan Middle School, where she was studying the program called Performing Arts Magnet.

Professional Career

When she has moved to the Big Apple, her modeling career started when one agent discovered her. She was working for the Danskin, Rocawear and Frederick’s of Hollywood and many other high-profile agencies. At the moment she is very active in her husband non-profit organization, Jason Kidd Foundation, helping young people with education, finding opportunities for them. Jason Kidd has created this organization in 1996.

Porschla Coleman Net Worth and Salary

She has earned money working as a model, and her annual salary was nearly $47,000, which is the average model’s salary in the United States. She also has earned money as a director of the husband’s organization, and her ner worth is estimated at $4 million.

Jason Kidd, her husband, has an estimated net worth of around $75 million, and he made that money through the professional basketball career and basketball coaching. He was getting from Dallas Mavericks $10,121,000 for one year, and New Jersey Nets’ contract was $103,600,000 in 2003. He has brought the fancy home in Hamptons, New York City for nearly $6,000,000.

Personal Life

She is a married woman to a former NBA basketball star, Jason Kidd. They got married on 10 September 2011. Her famous husband was one of the main players who won the NBA Championship for the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

The couple began dating around 2008, and they got married three years after. They have together three children, a son Chance Kidd, who was born on January 24, 2010, and a daughter Noah Grace Kidd born in 2012, and a daughter Cooper Anne Kidd who was born in 2017. Jason Kidd was in marriage before the Porschla with Joumana Marie Kidd in 1997, and they have three children, Trey Jason, and twins Miah and Jazelle. Porschla Coleman is very active on Twitter, and she does not have Facebook and Instagram.