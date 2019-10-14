Ranking the Best Rated Scooters for 2019

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In today’s world of busy traffics, angry drivers, and having no parking space, one vehicle that lets you breeze-past all three problems is a scooter. Scooters are very convenient and largely safer due to their speed limitations. But none the less, they are the perfect vehicle that will take you from point A to point B safely and in a timely matter. While scooters might be limited in terms of reaching top speeds, they make up for it largely with their ability to easily maneuver during peak traffic.

We’ve reviewed and ranked a lot of scooters in 2019, and we’re bringing forth a list that ranks the best-rated ones.

1. Direct Bikes 50cc Sports Moped

We’re put this one on our number one spot because it’s the UK’s most sold and highly rated moped ever. Build for convenience and style, the 50cc Sports Moped from Direct Bikes is the perfect vehicle to commute the busy streets of London. Build with a sporty style, the 4 strokes 50cc engine offers excellent all-round performances. Weighing just 80kg, the 50cc Sports Moped reaches a top speed of up to 30mph, which is more than enough for a scooter. The aerodynamic sports styling and economic fuel consumption make up more than enough for the lack of speed. For more information about this model, you can visit www.mopeds.co.uk.

2. Tao Tao Quantum Scooter

The Tao Tao Quantum Scooter is more powerful than the 50cc Sports Moped since it’s equipped with a 150cc engine that can reach a top speed of 60mph. Depending on your preferences; we’ve added this model as out 2nd best-ranked scooter for 2019 because it can largely be used for other things. While the 50cc is mostly used to beat the busy traffic, the Tao Tao Quantum Scooter can be also used to transport goods due to its 37-liter large storage space under the seat.

3. Direct Bikes 125cc Spyder Moped

With a sharply drawn, minimalistic lines, the 125cc Spyder Moped from Direct Bikes is a mix of sporty looks and minimalistic design. Available in both white and black, the 125cc Spyder Moped has a single cylinder 4 stroke engine that delivers top speeds of 60 mph. The powerful 125cc Fuel Injected Engine is built with a technology that focuses on economic fuel consumption. With lockable under-seat storage that can store up to 40-liters of weight, the 125cc Spyder Moped is more than deserving our 3rd spot.

4. Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter

Chances are you’ve seen this scooter somewhere around Europe, as it is the most highly-selling electric, budget, model out there. The Euro Electric from Razor promises speeds of 15mps and a battery capacity of 10 miles in a single charge. It’s safe to say that this scooter is not designed to last through the day, but it’s more than equipped to easily take you where you need to be. Best marketed for young adults, the Razor Pocket is safe, convenient, and comes in stylish eight colors.

5. Tao Tao Thunder 50cc Gas Street

With a top speed of 35mph, the 50cc engine is one of the most fuel-efficient ones out there. We’ve awarded the last spot to another Tao Tao model because the 50cc Gas Street can do an impressive 100 miles on just 1.2 gallons of fuel! This is extremely fuel-efficient and extremely impressive for a scooter that will drive you away from the busy streets during rush hour.