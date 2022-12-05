Rhinoplasty Turkey and Rhinoplasty Surgery Techniques

Would you entrust yourself to reliable hands with rhinoplasty Turkey surgery? There is a nose shape that is considered beautiful all over the world. Rhinoplasty is an operation that positively affects people’s appearance. For this reason, rhinoplasty is the world’s most preferred aesthetic operation.

Although the number of people who have had rhinoplasty to date is high, the number of people who want to have this surgery is also relatively high. Some of these people have some concerns about plastic surgery. Therefore, they cannot take action to have a rhinoplasty.

In this article, we will tell you the essential points about rhinoplasty. Thus, people who want to learn about this surgery will have information. In addition, if you have concerns about this surgery, these worries will also disappear. In addition to all these, we will also talk about Turkey, which has the best aesthetic doctors in the world. So, you will understand why many people focus so much on rhinoplasty Turkey surgery.

Rhinoplasty in Turkey

When we say aesthetic surgery, one of the first surgeries that come to mind is rhinoplasty. And, of course, one of the first countries that come to mind is Turkey. For this reason, rhinoplasty Turkey is one of the subjects that many people focus on. Now let’s tell you about the advantages of having rhinoplasty in Turkey. But first, let’s briefly explain why Turkey is so prominent in health.

The main reason why health services are so good in Turkey is, of course, Turkish doctors. The world has accepted the success of Turkish doctors in every field. This is why thousands of people worldwide come to Turkey for aesthetic operations. Aesthetic operations are operations that reliable hands must perform. Especially since rhinoplasty has a significant effect on the appearance of the face, people who perform rhinoplasty should be experts in this regard.

Everyone has accepted Turkey’s success in the health sector. Quality service and advantageous prices make people happy. But the most important thing is quality service. But still, people want to benefit from advantageous prices due to exchange rates; Turkey is such a pioneer in this field because of the success of Turkish doctors. Of course, advantageous prices are among the advantages of receiving health services in Turkey. But regarding health, high-quality service is always at the top of the list. This is precisely why rhinoplasty in Turkey draws so much attention.

Rhinoplasty Surgery Techniques

Rhinoplasty aims to obtain a nose that complies with world beauty standards. However, this can be done more naturally or exaggeratedly, according to the patient’s request. At the same time, as the nose shape of the patient changes, the techniques used to achieve the result are also different. For example, extra implants are used to obtain the desired nose in an Asian person. But in general, the most common procedures are nose reduction. Of course, there are different techniques here as well. If we itemize these techniques:

Micro Rhinoplasty

Tip Plasty

Open Rhinoplasty

Closed Rhinoplasty

Piezo Ultrasonic Rhinoplasty

Dorsum Conserving Surgery

The use of these techniques varies according to the patient’s desired nose shape and the current state of the nose. It will be much more beneficial to leave the decision to the specialist doctor. When rhinoplasty Turkey is mentioned, you can think of the best application of all these techniques. For this reason, you should trust your doctor’s choice without any question marks in your mind. Open rhinoplasty and closed rhinoplasty are the two techniques most in dilemma among nasal aesthetic preferences worldwide. Now let us tell you about the differences between these two techniques.

Open vs. Closed Rhinoplasty Turkey

First, let us talk about open rhinoplasty. This method begins with completely removing the skin structure on the nose, thanks to an incision made from the lower part of the nose. Then the plastic surgeon efficiently performs what needs to be done. In this method, it is much easier to reach the areas to be revised. Therefore, all operations can be done quickly. However, the disadvantage of this procedure is the excess edema and bruises that will occur after the operation. At this point, closed rhinoplasty comes into play.

This method has been used for quite some years and is still frequently preferred. Here, specific incisions are made on the two wings of the nose. In this way, access to the bone and cartilage skeleton is provided. The most significant advantage of this technique is less edema and swelling after the operation. For this reason, many people prefer closed rhinoplasty. Your aesthetic doctor should decide which is more suitable for you because your surgeon will choose the best method. Rhinoplasty Turkey is very expert in both methods, as in every other method. Therefore, you can be completely comfortable if you prefer Turkey for your rhinoplasty.

Before Rhinoplasty Turkey Surgery

If you have chosen Turkey for rhinoplasty, your arrival in Turkey, your departure from Turkey, and your accommodation will be arranged by our hospital on your behalf. All you must do is do your part before and after the surgery. This is one of the reasons why rhinoplasty Turkey is so famous.

Before rhinoplasty, male patients should have a beard shave. At the same time, patients should stop eating and drinking 8 hours early. There isn’t much else to be done for the patient. The whole process starts after the operation.

After Rhinoplasty Surgery

You should rest for 48 hours after the operation. You should make ice compresses at intervals of 3 hours. You should be careful not to hit your nose. Your doctor will tell you about the painkillers you should use.

That’s all we have to say about the rhinoplasty Turkey process. If you want more detailed information about this subject, you can fill out the contact form on Dr. Ozan Balık’s website. Then our team members will contact you and answer all your questions about the rhinoplasty Turkey process. For detailed information, you can visit ozanbalik.com.