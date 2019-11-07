Sam’s Club is hosting a massive one-day sale this Saturday

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With only three weeks away from Black Friday — the biggest holiday shopping event of the year — a number of retailers are starting to offer early deals on various product offerings.

Among them is Sam’s Club, the membership-only retail warehouse club that is owned by retail giant Walmart. Sam’s Club is about to host its massive One-Day Sale this Saturday, November 9, and for a limited time, you can start purchasing Christmas gifts for your loved ones ahead of the busy holiday season.

Buying your Christmas gifts as early as this Saturday can save you a lot of money and time especially as huge waves of shoppers are expected to flock to the stores and to e-commerce sites as December nears.

The lead up to Christmas is a busy time for everyone, what with all the parties, family reunions and Christmas fairs that are scheduled. This Saturday, November 9, you can participate in Sam’s Club’s One-Day Sale that offers a wide range of deals on laptops, TVs, gaming consoles, toys, Apple devices, Samsung phones and tablets, home essentials and more.

Among the headliners of this weekend’s event are the $400 discount on a 15.6-inch HP convertible touchscreen laptop, the $420 savings on the 65-inch VIZIO P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV and the $100 savings on an Xbox One S 1TB Bundle with two controllers.

Shoppers can also get up to $650 in gift cards when they purchase any iPhone and when they trade-in their old phone. There’s also a $150 discount on select iPad models and up to $40 discounts on select Apple Watch models.

For Samsung fans, Samsclub.com November 9 sale will let them get up to $700 in gift cards with purchase and activation on installment of any Samsung smartphone plus trade-in, plus $70 off a 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1.

For those looking to buy toys to give as presents this Christmas, they can check out Sam’s Club’s $70 discount on a trampoline with electron shooter from Sportspower, the $50 discount on the Jetson Hoverboard & Jetkart Combo or the $30 discount off the My Lovely Unicorn 12V Ride-On, among many others.

Homeowners can also enjoy offers on home essentials such as the Samsung 24.6-Cu. Ft. French Door Refrigerator that will see a massive price cut of $750. There’s also a $200 discount off any Serta Perfect Sleeper mattress or mattress set both online or at physical locations.

Sam’s Plus and Sam’s Club members are the biggest winners this weekend when the Black Friday sales are starting. Now is the time to get most of your membership if you’re a Sam’s Club members.

The deals at Sam’s Club branches will be available the whole day on Saturday, starting at 7 a.m., while online shoppers can enjoy all the deals starting midnight Eastern on November 9.