Sandi Graham Bio, Life, Net worth

Sandi Graham is famous as a mother of world-wide known rapper Aubrey Drake Graham. Having a renowned son made Sandi feel great pride and sense of achievement.

Before she became a celebrity, she used to be a teacher and a florist. Stay tuned and find out all the exciting facts about Drake’s mother.

Early life

Sandi was born on 28 January 1960. She comes from a Jewish-Canadian descent and holds Canadian nationality. Her parents were Reuben and Evelyn Sher. While she was young, her parents had company. Besides her parents, Sandi also had a brother, who unfortunately died in 2011. A year after, her mother also passed away.

There is no a lot of information about her educational background, so it’s not confirmed that she finished college.

Personal Life

Dennis Graham and Sandi Graham met in the bar. There he asked Sandi for a cigarette when she offered him one, and soon after, the couple fell in love. Afterward, the love birds decided to get married. After the marriage, Sandi and Dennis got a son. Aubrey Drake Graham was born on 24 October 1986. Even after they had the joy of having a son, the couple was not happy in the marriage. They decided to get separation when Drake was five years old. After the divorce, Sandi stayed in Canada and her ex-husband in Memphis, USA.

Sandi’s famous son and their relation

After the separation, Sandi got custody over her son, and during that time, she had a difficult financial situation. They moved to Forest Hill where she has worked as a teacher and florist as well. Later on, Drake started to attend Forest Hill Collegiate Institute, where he faced racism due to his skin color. However, Drake didn’t let this to affect him as he had his mother on his side. Even though Sandi had a hard time as a single parent, she never let Drake feel a lack of anything. Sandi raised him according to the Jewish customs, and he even had his Bar Mitzvah. Sandi and Drake have a special bond, which they built over the years. Drake is often saying that she is his best friend and a hero. He also wrote a lot of songs about his mother and dedicated the various award to her.

Net Worth

Sandi’s Net worth is huge, as her son is sharing with her the net worth of $140 million. With amazing hits like In My Feelings, Hotline Bling, One Dance, Work, God’s Plan, he earned a tremendous amount of money.