Sharon Stone Net Worth 2019, Bio, Career

American actress and producer, Sharon Stone had a modeling career before she decided to try acting. Being part of numerous movies as well as starring in most of them brought her a huge success, because of which Sharon is nowadays known as a hardworking woman.

Early Life and Career

Sharon Yvonne Stone was born on the 10th of March 1958, in Meadville, Pennsylvania. She is a daughter of Dorothy Marie and Joseph William Stone II who was a factory worker. She also has an older brother Michael and younger siblings, Kelly and Patrick. Being a good student who comes from a poor family, she got a scholarship for the Edinboro University of Pennsylvania when she was 15 years old. At the university, she studied fine arts and creative writing.

Her participation in a beauty contest in 1977 contributed her a win of Miss Crawford Country. One of the judges advised her to start modeling and to drop out of school. After getting parents’ permission she moved in in New Jersey and started a new life with her aunt. After appearing in television and printed commercials, she debuted as an extra in a film titled ‘Stardust Memories’ in the 1980s.

Her first career massive success was when she appeared in the role of beautiful but deadly Lori in ‘Total Recall’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The film was a big success for a box office, and to also promote it she appeared on the cover page of Playboy magazine the same year. After that photo shoot, she entered the magazine’s list “Top 25 Sexiest Stars of the Century”.

In 1992, she got a role in the blockbuster movie Basic Instinct in a memorable role of a bisexual murder suspect. The role in Basic Instinct rewarded her with a Golden Globe nomination for her performance and she was also named as one of People’s 50 most beautiful people. Later on, she acted in movies like Silver, Intersection, The Specialist, Catwoman and more.

One of her biggest successes was when she starred in Casino with Robert De Niro. With that role, she got an acknowledgment for her acting capability, and also received her first Golden Globe award and Oscar nomination.

In 2013, Sharon got a Peace Summit Award as an acknowledgment for her impressive work with HIV and AIDS patients.

Personal Life

After unsuccessful relationships with Michael Greenburg, William J. MacDonald, and Bob Wagner, Sharon married Phil Bronstein on the 14th of February 1998. They adopted first son Roan Joseph Bronstein in 2002, before their divorce. Phil Bronstein became a temporary guardian of their son Roan. A year later she adopted her second son Laird Vonne and third son Quinn Kelly Stone, in 2006.

Although she is not married at the moment, she lives a happy life with her three sons in West Hollywood, California.

Sharon Stone Net Worth 2019

Sharon has been active in this industry for over 30 years and she made a huge success. We are sure that her net worth will grow even bigger because she stars in romantic drama What About Love that will be released at the beginning of 2020.

The estimated net worth of this beautiful and talented actress, Sharon Stone is 60 million dollars for 2019.