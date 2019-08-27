9 Signs of Concussion Everyone Should Know About

In recent years, concussion awareness has increased exponentially – nowhere more so than in the competitive, contact sports world.
If you haven’t seen Concussion, starring Will Smith, then we highly recommend you seek it out for an insight into how the light was shone on an issue that was eating away at the health and lives of NFL players and their families.
The effect of repeated, untreated concussions can be catastrophic; Leading to the long-lasting brain and related neurological deficits. A number of studies on professional boxers highlighted that consistent blows to the head can result in chronic encephalopathy (CTE), and autopsies on two former professional football players found changes consistent with CTE.
According to the Concussion Legacy Foundation:
“Early symptoms of CTE usually appear in a patient’s late 20s or 30s and affect a patient’s mood and behavior. Some common changes seen include impulse control problems, aggression, depression, and paranoia.”
Take a look at the following list of things to look out for following a head or neck impact, and you might prevent a friend, loved one or teammate from severe complications. In addition, according to Cognitive FX, it’s equally important that you know how to treat a concussion and what not to do if you experience any of the below symptoms:
- Confusion
Does the injured person appear disoriented? Maybe they’re struggling to tell you their date of birth, home address or other information that they would normally be able to recall without any issue.
- Delayed Response to Questions
If the casualty is slow in responding to simple questions (e.g., there is a moment’s pause before they give an answer), then there’s a good chance that they’ve suffered a concussion.
- Easily Distracted
The victim’s mind might appear to be wandering when you are trying to speak with them, treat other injuries, or ask them questions relating to the incident or their personal information.
- Anxiety and Depression
In the time following an impact, the affected person’s mood might change noticeably. Simple tasks that usually don’t tax them may cause them to feel anxious or their mood might appear particularly low or “black”.
- Feeling Overwhelmed
This symptom can tie-in with the feelings of confusion and distraction outlined above, with sufferers not being able to take everything in as they’re unable to focus their attention on any one thing.
- Blurred Vision
Can the casualty see as well as they normally would (wearing eyeglasses or contact lenses, when and where appropriate)? If they’re struggling to read or make out detail, then this might be a sign of a concussion.
- Ringing In The Ears
Persistent ringing in the ears following an impact may be indicative of further damage, and the person affected should seek out a medical assessment as soon as possible.
- Vomiting
If the victim of a head impact experiences sensations of nausea or does proceed to vomit physically, then they should be taken to see a medical professional as soon as possible.
- Fatigue
Casualties who appear lethargic or struggle to stay awake are likely suffering from the effects of a concussion.
Try to prevent the person from sleeping and seek medical advice.