Slope Records Founder Thomas Lopez Talks Music Biz

Phoenix Arizona has a divergent music industry with artists from every genre and sub-genre. Slope Records wants to make sure that they have a chance to showcase their talents. Interested in punk and hardcore rap, not only does this label seek new artists, but it also continues to work on re-releasing the music of artists who left their mark on the industry.

New material releases are always exciting news and at Slope Records artists like Surfbort, The Dickies (a band founded in 1977 in Los Angeles), T.S.O.L. (True Sound Of Liberty, founded in 1978, Long Beach California), and The Linecutters have all released new material since joining the label. The Linecutters are an Arizona based punk and metal three-member band that has cooperated with this house for years now.

Slope Records was founded by Thomas Lopez, who was born and raised in Phoenix never lost his fascination for the phenomenon of the music industry in general and especially the punk rock scene. The label gets its name from Sunnyslope, Arizona in central Phoenix.



Their first imprint – 3E announced:

This time last year, the record company announced its first imprint, 3E and the signing of its first-ever hardcore rap artist, Jack Acid. In this new offshoot, Thomas Lopez (AKA Tommy Blank) is collaborating with Kirk Reznik (AKA K-Tel Disco) the well-known member of the Phoenix rappers, Phunk Junkeez. Between the two of them, they possess the skills required to bring in new talent.

Tommy and Kirk are looking to sign up local and national rap artists who embrace the punk rock ethos that forms part of the philosophy at Slope Records. Both men understand the music industry well. Tommy is a songwriter, musician, and record producer and understands the business and marketing side of the music industry. In 2017 he founded the Blankz together with Jaime Paul Lamb (AKA Jaime Blank). The Blankz consists of five musicians and their debut song was the autobiographical song “White Baby”. Their most recent release was “Getting over you” a powerful tune that is hard to get out of your head.

On the other hand, Kirk has great experience in the world of rap and hip-hop and the synergy between the two creates exciting opportunities for new artists to seek collaborations with Slope records.

3E is not only seeking to produce and manage artists but to also nurture their growth in the partnership. Slope Records believes that the production pyramid at 3E encourages hard work, creativity and the energy required to not only generate music but money too.

Other endeavors include the newly launched service of providing tour buses for bands. The buses are wrapped in brand banners and the recent Black Flag 2019 US tour included 42 shows and The Linecutters were the direct support for Black Flag who performed their first show after a five-year absence and are set to repeat it in the upcoming tour for 2020.

So far in 2019 Lopez and the Slope record buses have run tours for a number of punk bands, including The Exploited (Scotland), Anti-Nowhere League (England), Conflict, The Dickies, and Cro-Mags.

The notorious hardcore punk band from England, Anti-Nowhere League, was formed in 1979 and their US tour at the Banc of California Stadium was an exhilarating and unforgettable experience for all who attended. According to Lopez, it was a show of many highlights for him too.

2020 Is looking packed already:

With a growing number of followers and supporters, Slope Records are set for a phenomenal 2020 with upcoming tours of many artists.