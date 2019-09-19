Sophie Dymoke Bio, Life, Net Worth

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everyone can become a celebrity nowadays. With the acceleration of social media and other platforms, such as YouTube, everyone in the world can take a shot at becoming famous, popular, and even rich. In the older times, people had to work hard in order to achieve the stardom they long desired, and sometimes that hard work wouldn’t end up paying off. To become a celebrity, one must possess a certain talent, like sing, play a musical instrument, or act, and then try to rich the prominence they have always dreamed of.

Today, everything is different. Everything is on the hand’s reach, and as we said before, YouTube, Instagram, and other social media can bring us fame. There are other factors that can bring us to the public’s eye, like having a famous mother or a father, a popular sibling, and even being married to someone popular can bring the media’s, as well as the world’s attention to us.

In this article, we are going to talk about a woman who is married to a television actor, and that sole thing has made her popular and well-known to the world. We are talking about Sophie Dymoke. Sophie Dymoke is married to an actor named Matthew Goode, who is most famous for his role as Henry Talbot in a TV show titled Downtown Abbey. If you want to know more about this gorgeous mother of three, then we suggest that you continue reading our article.

Bio

Sophie Dymoke, as well as Matthew Goode, don’t really talk about their family, early life, and what are they currently doing. Sophie Dymoke never mentioned who her parents are, and therefore, we cant provide you with such information, we also don’t know if Sophie is a single child, or if she has any siblings, and until she decided to reveal that information to the world, we are not going to be able to present you with such details.

Regarding her education, Sophie Dymoke attended Sacred Heart School, which is located in England, where Dymoke was born. She further educated at the University of Wales, located in Swansea, and she went on to work as a designer in the fashion industry. According to Matthew Goode, Dymoke used to work in fashion to support her and her husband, and later she decided to return to MiH Jeans and continue working there.

Marriage

Matthew Goode is also from England, and the two started dating back in 2007. Ever since that information hit the light, everyone was interested in getting to know more about the couple, especially Sophie Dymoke. Rumors tell us that the two met at Tribeca Grand Hotel located in Manhattan. Goode was there due to his movie titled Match Point since there was located the movie set. That was in 2005, and two years later, it was revealed that the couple is in a romantic relationship. Despite the fact that they never talk about their relationship, they are often seen together on various events, as Dymoke tries to support her husband in every way she can. Dymoke is also one of the main topics of these events, as she is a very fashionable woman, and her wardrobe is worthy of talking about. She wore a gorgeous white gown during BAFTA Soho House Grey Goose in 2010, and the event took place at the Grosvenor House Hotel located in London, England. Goode and Dymoke were again seen together in 2014 when The Imitation Game premiered at Princess of Wales T heather located in Toronto, in Canada.

Matthew Goode and Sophie Dymoke got married in 2014, and they have never participated in any scandals, affairs, and controversies. They have a love fairy tale, and they keep on maintaining their love and respect for each other until death does them apart.

Sophie Dymoke’s personal life

Sophie Dymoke shares three children with Matthew Goode. Dymoke gave birth to her first child on March 2009, and they named her Matilda Eve Goode. In 2013 she gave birth to Teddie Eleanor Rose Goode, and in 2015 Ralph Goode was born.

Net Worth

Sophie Dymoke has a very successful career in the fashion industry. From her work, projects, and other endeavors, Sophie Dymoke’s estimated net worth in 2019 is around $1 million.