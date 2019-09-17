Starting Divorce Proceedings If You Have Kids: Things to Consider

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The good news is that the latest research shows that a divorce isn’t as bad for the child’s psyche as we used to believe. In fact, psychologists agree that living in a bad marriage has a much worse effect on the child than living through their parents’ divorce.

Therefore, if you see that breaking off the relationship completely is the best option, you shouldn’t “stay together for the kids”. Your children and you will be happier and healthier if you move on to a better relationship.

However, this doesn’t negate the fact that divorce is stressful, even if you part amicably. According to itsovereasy.com, for example, today you can get an easy divorce in Texas, a state notorious for its tricky asset division and custody laws, or a relatively cheap divorce in California, the most expensive state for divorce. But no kind of helping service or lawyer can make this process easy and stress-free. Do not forget that you can legally break off the relationship relatively fast only in a handful of states. The majority of US residents will need to go through months of hearings, filings, and mandatory waiting periods.

This means that your children will go through all that with you and they will suffer just as much, if not more so, than you. Therefore, you need to take extra care in preparing them for the oncoming ordeal.

How to Prepare Your Kids for a Divorce

Break the news together and keep any conflict out of the children’s eyes. It will be hard enough for them to accept the imminent changes even without seeing that their parents can’t even come to an agreement on how to tell them about the divorce.

Make sure your children know that it’s not their fault. You need to reinforce this message and repeat it even after the legal process is complete and you are living apart. If you see your child struggling to cope, you should explain again that the problems between you and your spouse are not the child’s fault or responsibility and that both of you love them as much as you did before.

Talk about the child’s reactions. It’s common for children to act out after hearing this news, so be sure to sit down and discuss every incident without anger or blame. Start with “I know that it’s hard and painful for you. But please can we talk about how to make it better?”

These tips will help, but remember that no matter how prepared you are, divorce might bring up some nasty surprises. Having a counselor on speed dial might be the best way to deal with those.