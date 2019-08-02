Starting Your IT Career after 30? Tips You Should Follow

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For people who have already reached the age of 30, rebooting or even starting a career in information technology can be extremely challenging. This is one of the sectors, which is filled with young people and one question that the older people are constantly asking is whether the ones who have better life experience than the young generation stand a chance to build their career in this field. And, you need to know that the answer is definitely yes. However, there are certain things that have to be there on your mind. Given below is a list of the tips that you have to consider in order to kick start your career after you have reached 30 years of age.

Having knowledge about your stuff

If you are interested in acquiring a respectable job in the tech industry, you need to have proper knowledge of your stuff. Employees are often responsible for doing whiteboard interviews or can even provide take-home assignments in order to understand if you are proficient technically for a particular job role. It is suggested that you learn a particular language as well as all the important frameworks that are supporting the language. You also need to have knowledge about a particular skill set associated with the language. Also, ensure that you are concentrating on only one discipline so that you can stay focused.

Network

In-person networking is definitely terrible and tedious, but it is also necessary sometimes. Digital networking is also boring and bland but it is extremely critical as well. It is suggested that you start digitally with the help of social networks. Ensure that you are following developers who have already been working for years in the field that you are interested in working. You can also look for local people who are in tech and you can get in touch with them. When you are engaging with other people, your positivity will help in taking you to certain places. Ensure that you are not negative or rude or people are going to start distancing themselves from you. You can show your IT certification training certificates as well if you have undergone certifications.

Ensure that you have a tech presence

Apart from digital networking, you need to ensure that employers can find you easily. This obviously does not mean that you go about posting your number everywhere but you definitely need to have profiles in those places where employers are going to look for your kind. Tech presence can help you land up with a job that you have only dreamt of.

Start a blog

Blogs are overlooked as well as under-appreciated, but you need to know that this is definitely one of the ideal places for displaying the technical knowledge that you have. Blog posts, which are associated with using a particular tool, language, or framework is one of the best ways to highlight the knowledge that you have. This is definitely an ideal thing that you can show to your interviewers and recruiters in order to showcase your knowledge.

Conclusion

It is understandable that once you have reached 30 years of age, you are going to think about whether you can start your career in information technology. Consider the tips that have been mentioned above so that it becomes easier for you.