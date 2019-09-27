Stella Ritter (Noah Ritter) Life, Career, Net Worth

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Personal Life

Stella Ritter (Noah Ritter) was born on the 11th September in 1998 and she is currently 20 years old. She was born in Burbank in CA in the USA. She is the daughter of John Ritter and Amy Yasbeck. It should be known that she comes from a very prominent family since both her mother and her father are famous celebrities in the USA and they have been in entertainment for a long time.

This is not all since her grandparents have been in entertainment as well as some of her cousins. As far as her zodiac sign is concerned, she is Virgo. She also has three siblings, and their names are Tyler, Carly and Jason.

Love Life

There have been many speculations about her love life. First of all, it should be noted that she has not revealed if she is dating someone and if she is in any kind of a relationship. As far as her relationship is concerned, there have been many speculations and rumors that he is a lesbian. However, there have not been any proofs for this and this statement is simply ungrounded.

Stella Ritter Career

Even though she is very young, she also has a very successful acting career. Her breakthrough on film took place in 2007 when she acted in This Is My Friend. This was not the end since she also appeared in a 2012 movie called The Namazu. After this, she appeared in a 2013 movie called Hannah Lost Her Smile. It should be also noted that Stella is gifted when music is concerned. To be more precise, she is a very talented composer and she has been composing for the last several years. So far.

Her father’s death

One of the most tragic moments in the life of Stella Ritter took place when she was only five, i.e. in 2003. Namely, on her fifth birthday she got the news that his father died in a hospital. Her father was actually practicing for the film that he was going to play in, but he got sick and it was needed to take him to hospital.

There are some data that the death was the consequence of aortic dissection. The pain did not end there since her mother decided to sue the hospital because she taught that her husband died due to their error. More precisely, her husband was diagnosed a heart attack and he received a completely wrong treatment. She eventually lost and the verdict is that the death of her husband was inevitable.

Net Worth

Even though she is very young, she has managed to have a very good career so far. It should be also noted that she inherited a lot of money from her father. More precisely, her father’s net worth at the time of his death was $20 million. This is not all since the family obtained $14 from various settlements that the family had and they also received additional $9.4 from the hospital where her father died.