Steve Lund Net Worth 2019

Steve Lund is a young Canadian actor who showed up a lot of talent and charisma. He is famous for a lot of roles, but the most significant is the role of Ernest Hemingway in series Drake Mysteries. Soon after he made an appearance as an actor, he started to gain respect from the fans.

If you are interested in finding out the details about Steve’s career and his net worth, then stay tuned and read the article below.

Early Life

Steve Lund was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada on 9th January 1989. He has Canadian nationality. Lund never revealed the names of her parents or siblings, so there is no a lot of information about his childhood.

He attended the Vancouver Film Schooling acting program. During the education, he had a short hockey career as he used to play in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During a match, Steve got injured, so after it, he was fully committed to the acting.

Professional Career

Steve’s first television appearance was in the Yankovic web series as Stewart. As he had success in the series, he got another role in the show Heaven, where he got a part of James Cogan.

In 2014, the actor played in series Bitten as Nick Sorrentino alongside with famous actors like Paul Greene, Greyston Holt and Laura Vandervoort. However, the most prominent role for Steve was in the series Drake Mysteries as Ernest Hemingway. The part brought Steve worldwide fame and a lot of job offers, which helped him to make a fantastic career.

Steve also was a part of various series such as Nikita, The Beauty, and the Beast, Being Erica, Lost Girl, Hemlock Grove, Alphas, Suits, Defiance, The Reign, and many more.

Personal Life

There are a lot of rumors about Steve’s love life. Currently, he is single and not involved in any relationships.

In a lot of occasions, there were questions about his sexuality. Many fans speculated that he is gay and involved in a relationship with a man. Sometimes, Lund was posting photos with his male friends, but the rumors were never confirmed.

Also, in some interviews, Steve mentioned that he had various girlfriends in the past.

Steve Lund Net Worth 2019

Most of his wealth, Steve earned from his acting career. He had a lot of significant roles which brought him fame and also a pile of cash. As of 2019, Steve Lund’s net worth is estimated to be $4 million.