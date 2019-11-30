Sunlen Serfaty Net Worth 2019, Private Life, Bio, Career

If you were ever interested in American politics, then you heard the name of Sunlen Serfaty. Her name is one of the most significant when it comes to politician journalism. From the start of her career, she gained a lot of popularity thanks to her commitment to the job. She has a talent and fantastic energy that is appreciated by the fans. Not only that, she is experienced, but she also has an impressive knowledge in the field of politics.

You are probably curious to learn everything about the journalist’s career, early life, and net worth, so you should stay with us and keep reading the article below.

Early Life

Sunlen Mari Miller was born on the 6th of April, 1981, in Richmond, Virginia, the United States of America. Her parents are Denise M. Miller and William N. Miller. Denise worked as a marketing communications manager, and William was a commercial arbitrator. Serfaty grew up in a happy family who always gave her support and encouragement.

She finished The George Washington University.

Professional Career

Soon after she finished college, the beautiful journalist started to look for a job. She first worked some small jobs in local stations. At ABC News, she got her first position as a reporter. At that time, she covered the U.S. Senate, which is a significant achievement for a young journalist. Her hard worked and commitment got noticed, and she began to report from the White House.

In 2008, she covered Obama’s presidential campaign. During that time, she participated in projects such as Politics Live, Charles Gibson, and This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

After the massive success in covering essential stories, Sunlen got an offer from CNN, which she accepted. At the television station, she collaborated with CNN Newsource. Besides, she covered the presidential election in 2016. Her coverage was rated as one of the best.

Also, the beautiful lady got an Emmy Award for journalism, which is a great achievement.

Personal Life

Sunlen is in a happy marriage with Alexis Safety, who is a policy adviser. The couple met thanks to the mutual friend, and soon after, they started to date. They have been in a relationship for a long time before they decided to get married.

The wedding ceremony was at Rose Pink in August 2013. The love birds have one daughter together, Roosevelt Jolie Serfaty.

Sunlen Serfaty Net Worth 2019

Until now, the net worth of beautiful journalism is not revealed in public. However, it is known that the journalists on CNN earn $126 thousand per year.

We can only assume that Sunlen Serfaty has an estimated net worth in millions.