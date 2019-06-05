Tehmeena Afzal Net Worth 2019, Bio, Career, Height and Personal Life

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Enchanting Tehmeena Afzal is a top influencer on social media platforms.

Tehmeena Afzal was born on March 27, 1982, in New York (Queens) in a very conservative Muslim family. Her passion for sport allowed her to receive financial aid for her studies. But that is not all; she became a very successful model.

Her beautiful voice made her famous, and she could be seen on many magazine covers.

Modeling Career

Afzal did not let her conservative upbringing stop her on her way to become a successful model, so her beautiful body adorned many pages of fashion magazines.

She has a significant number of followers on Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Twitter.

Net Worth 2019

She worked very hard to become this successful. Tehmena started as a saleswoman while she was at the college, but now she gets 100 $ for one photo of herself. That is not all; she also owns a cosmetic company, has her makeup line and perfume fragrance. Although her net worth is still under review, it is estimated that she is a millionaire.

Personal Life

Tehmeena managed to hide everything from her personal life from the eyes of a curious world. However, it is known that she is married and has two sons, but the identity of her husband is still a mystery.

Body Measurements

Height: 1.6 m / 5 feet 3 inches

Weight: 53.1 kg / 117lbs

Body Measurements: 34-24-36

Shoe Size: 6 (US)

Bra Size: 38 B