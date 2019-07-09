The 3 SEO tips you must apply in the remaining half of 2019 if you want to see results

1.4k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

2019 has proved that to get to the top, websites will need extra muscles to pull off what it takes to drive traffic, rank high, command conversion rates and engage customers.

Gone are the days of keyword stuffing and spammy link-building.

Google phantom has changed a lot.

One of the major things websites will need to do to stay on top is to improve local SEO. Instead of general keywords like SEO Company, Google will easily pick up a company with a local keyword such as premiumseo.co.nz.

Besides improving local SEO, here are the 3 major tips you need to apply in the second half of 2019.

Savior content

Have you noticed how Google displays sneak peek answers to your query when you make a search?

It’s called the Google answer box. It contains the text of the most relevant answer to your search query and the URL of the site that has the answer to the question.

For the rest of this year, you need to make your content relevant and useful enough so that it can fit in Google’s answer box.

Let’s do the math. Google receives 5.6 billion search queries a day. if your content is one of those in the Google answer box, even if you receive just 1% visits from the 5.6 billion, you will enjoy numerous traffic.

So to get into Google answer box, here is what you should do: conduct keyword research and come up with useful content. Make sure your content is crafted in a way that answers the Google answer box in a concise and clear structure. And don’t forget to optimize your content.

Mobile optimization

Mobile optimization is where a website re-arranges its content, images, and buttons to fit well on any device. Be it a mobile phone, a laptop or a tablet. It’s similar to a mobile-friendly website except that with a mobile-friendly website the content displays perfectly on any device without formatting itself.

According to Google, 50% of all search queries are done by mobile devices.

Also by early 2019, Mobile devices contributed to 48.71% of Google’s PPC ads and 33% of Bing.

That tells us something. Mobile optimization is a must-have!

I probably fall under the 50% Google search query users. I only search Google on my laptop while at work-5hours a day. The rest of my searching is done on my phone; and trust me, if I open a site and it’s not mobile optimized, I will move on to a mobile-friendly site without wasting no time.

Just like me, studies suggest that many consumers will walk away from a shop if they open the shop’s site to clarify something and have a hard time using the site. They may not make a quick buying decision or will get off the site and not buy at all.

Voice search

So far, 40% of Google searchers use voice search and it is estimated that by 2020, 50% of all searches will come from voice.

Voice search is huge and it’s here to stay.

People love giving voice commands because it’s easier and cool. I mean, isn’t it cool to ask Google or Siri or Cortana for anything and get a voice answer while you drive or while you work on your laptop? I think it is.

What’s even more impressive is that it’s faster. Obviously, you can speak faster than you can type.

So how do you get your website on voice search?

You will need to get smarter with your keywords to target voice search users.

As you can imagine, people asking questions with speech will use words like, “Where” “What” “how” “types” “when” “can” “I” “easy” “new” “free” and the many others.

For example, a voice search query could go like this, “I need the best shoe stores in California” Or “Can I know where Mcdonalds Eindhoven is located?”

You will need to create long-tail question keywords rather than the short ones. Because as you can imagine, invoice, someone could be asking a question like this, “Google, which is the best country for sunshine destinations?”

Which becomes a longtail keyword.

Conclusion

If you are not sure how to go about with any of the above tips, it’s better to hire an expert to do the work for you.

I have discovered that some of the most skillful SEO experts come from Australia. I worked with this premium SEO Company in Melbourne and I was blown the increased number of calls I got.

My friend also hired an Australian SEO expert and he too was impressed.

If you decide to hoop on the journey by yourself, you must know that it takes blood, sweat and tears to rank well or to even drive considerable traffic. But it’s all worth it.

Qn: What did you do for SEO in the past 6 months of 2019? Let’s share in the comments