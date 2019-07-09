The Best Running Watches of 2019

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Running watches are useful gadgets that give us key performance insights when we’re doing a certain sporting activity. Out of all the wearables on the market, running watches certainly do the most for you in terms of performance.

Recently, technology has allowed for running watches to implement a lot of features. And because of the features they offer, the market for running watches is becoming really competitive.

So without further ado, let’s get to know the best running watches for 2019 that are guaranteed to help you improve in your exercise.

1. Polar M430

The Polar M430 has become Polar’s best-selling running watch, and we’re only halfway through 2019. The Polar M430 has been labeled “the best budget-buy in Europe for 2019” and there is a reason for it.

This watch is a budget-friendly option that comes with an HR upgrade and a host of other, useful, features. The watch is extremely effective at tracking your heart rate both while exercising and idling.

The watch can also track your heart rate as you sleep, and it even comes with notifications.

2. Garmin Forerunner 235

Excellent looking, the Garmin Forerunner 235 comes with a lightweight design that will satisfy both men and women. With various colors to choose from, this watch is most certainly the best-looking one on the market. The Garmin Forerunner 235 comes with a lot of useful features such as 24/7 GPS and heart rate tracking, smartphone compatibility for notifications, and of course the Garmin app which gives you key insights and in-depth analysis of your training sessions. The watch comes with a couple of modes, that you can set and specialize in your training. If you’re doing aerobics, then set the watch to the aerobics training effect to ensure you don’t push yourself too much.

3. Garmin Vivoactive 3

Not as good looking as the Forerunner 235, but the Vivoactive 3 is one hell of a running watch, to begin with. The Vivoactive 3 allows the wearer to track a number of activities, as well as, receive key insights about each activity. This feature is pretty much the same as the Forerunner 235, but the reason why this watch makes our list is because it goes toe to toe with the likes of Apple Watch and Android Wear devices in terms of smartwatches and running watches.

This watch has all the Garmin features such as heart rate monitor, GPS tracker, multi-sport support, and even Garmin Pay which lets you make contactless payments without having to use your phone.

4. Fitbit Ionic

The Fitbit Ionic has been labeled the first of the Fitbit family that has fitness at the main focus. This running watch has a very strong battery that can last for a couple of days, and it has also elements of smart-ness to it. The Fitbit Ionic has all the usual features that you can find on most running watches, but one thing that you can do on this watch is listen to music via Bluetooth headphones. You can program the watch to pause the music every time you stop at traffic lights, how cool is that?

This watch comes with the Fitbit Coach App that lets you listen to a range of expert-led running audio workouts while working out. The watch can be a bit pricy for some people, but it’s definitely worth the money.