It was difficult to understand what tools I actually needed when I was first getting started woodworking and DIY-ing. However, I quickly learned that the more tools you have, the easier your job. Some power tools are quite versatile and can cover a multitude of tasks, but others are specifically designed for a specific thing.
In this article, we are going to discuss the power tools you need to have. This list will only consist of power tools, so stick around as it might prove useful to you in the future.
1. Miter Saw/Table Saw
And we start our list with two power tools that can essentially do the same thing. Both of these tools are very important, but you don’t need both as getting a miter saw and a table saw will overkill your budget. Out of both, a miter saw is generally regarded as a better buy since it does things more quickly and effectively. With the ability to perform clean and precise cuts, a miter saw is preferred for cutting smaller pieces while a table saw cuts longer boards better.
However, if you’re a rookie in the DIY business, then we strongly recommend you get a table saw as it is easier to handle and more versatile.
2. Cordless Drill/Driver
A drill will always be a power tool of great importance to any DIY-er. But when choosing a drill/driver, always go for the cordless option as it gives you a lot of moveability, according to makita.in.th.
A drill/driver is a very versatile tool that allows you to drill holes, turn screws and bolts. A drill/driver is a power tool that can be used for a lot of things in the house such as putting up shelves, remove covers, hang up paintings, etc. If you’re buying a cordless version, then chances are you will have a great time with it and you will be surprised at how much you’re getting with one.
Cordless drill or drivers can be categorized into two categories. The first one is a hammer drill, which allows you to drill and use it as a hammer, and a brushless drill/driver that allows you to drill into drywall, wood, plywood, and any other soft material.
3. Sawzall (Reciprocating Saw)
A sawzall is a very powerful tool to have in your workshop because of its cutting potential. Namely, a sawzall can cut through wood and even metal in matter of seconds. This power tool is ideal for those who are going to be demolishing, plumbing, electrical work, remodeling, and simple to advanced DIY-ing. With the potential of cutting through multiple materials in short time, a sawzall is a very efficient tool that does a pretty straightforward job.
With tons of budget buys out there, you can find a sawzall that won’t go over your budget and still do a damn good job.
4. Jigsaw
A jigsaw allows users to make circular or curved cut patterns into wood and metal materials alike. A jigsaw is one of the best tools in your arsenal that can make precise and efficient cuts into any material. Furthermore, jigsaws are very portable which is a big plus for you. A jigsaw can easily make patterned cuts through fiberglass, steel, wood, drywall, and tons of other materials.
Jigsaws come in a corded or cordless version, and choosing the right one depends on your needs. If you’re looking for moveability while working, then we strongly suggest a cordless jigsaw.