These are the best flour sifters in 2019

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

1. Bellemain Stainless Steel 3 Cup Flour Sifter – $14

This sifter is all about simplicity, as it is very convenient and handy. It is small, which is fine when it comes to this kitchen utensil. Therefore, it only takes up a small part of your cabinet space that. You will forget it was eve there! It sifts really fast, but only flour, so do not bother with other ingredients.

Mixing ingredients is therefore hard, and even though it says that it is a 3 cup measure, the perfect measurement for it is 1 and a half cup. If you fill it with 3, the flour will come out of a sift where the crank is, meaning a mess on your table.

The stainless steel material is always welcome, but it is flimsy and does not seem very durability. Nevertheless, this flour sifter is very affordable and quite good for your everyday needs.

2. Norpro 3-Cup Stainless Steel Rotary Hand Crank Flour Sifter with 2 Wire Agitator – $9

This one is physically almost the same as the last one. However, it has a two wire agitator instead of one. It is fast and can sift different ingredients like powder sugar and cocoa just fine. For mixing, it is not good, and very similar with the first one on the list.

The sifter is easy to clean, but not all parts are stainless. Therefore, if you do not want rust on your appliance, dried it with a cloth after each wash. You can also heat it up a bit so it dries completely.

Again, measurement and durability are not perfect, but this is another sifter with a good price, so check it out.

3. Natizo Stainless Steel 3-Cup Flour Sifter Lid and Bottom Cover – $24

This one is almost everything the first two are not, which is great news. It has a cover both on the top and on the bottom. This makes it great for storing some flour for later. It can also keep ingredients fresh and vacuumed because of the covers. However, the two lids do not fit all that well, and are either too lose or too tight.

This one is also completely stainless, so no worries should be present when cleaning. Furthermore, it is very firm, and seems like it will last for years.

More importantly, the thing sifts quite fast and mixes perfectly. Therefore, as we said, it has everything the first two lack.

4. Mrs. Anderson’s Baking Hand Crank Flour Icing Sugar Sifter, Stainless Steel, 5-Cup – $10

This slightly curved design is attractive, it has a better capacity. The five-cup measurement is a delightful change because most are 3 cup sifters. This is another one that is not completely stainless, but it is very strong and sturdy.

The sifter has just one screen, which makes cleaning somewhat easier. On the bad side, it does not seem very practical. The crank is not even with the screen, and it does not turn smoothly.

5. OXO Good Grips 3 Cup Stainless Steel Flour Sifter – $13

This sifter is completely different from the bunch. It lacks a turning crank, so flour can never fall out and make a mess. In addition, it has plastic covers that match perfectly, unlike number 3 on the list.

However, if you are not patient, it is not for you because it takes its sweet time to deliver. Compared to the previous sifters, it is extremely slow. You will also have to shake it manually, so it will take you a while if you have a large amount of ingredients.

That being said, it can deal with different ingredients, but your wrist will hurt a lot.