This Adult Star Goes Around in a Mobile Brothel Doing 50 Dudes a Day

Kirie really gets around in her little bed on wheels

Attitudes across the globe are getting more and more relaxed towards the oldest profession in the world. I’m, of course, talking about the exchange of money, goods, or services for a few minutes of sexual gratification. Most people who choose to indulge in the noble profession don’t necessarily brag about it; they usually lead fairly quiet, normal lives until it comes time to get to work. Yet there’s one pro out there who did so much promotion for her veritable sex-for-money cross-country tour that now the entire world knows who she is and what her prices are.

Meet Kirie

You can’t say that this woman is without ambitions! Kirie is a 34-year-old woman who really likes to get it on with any guy who has a little cash to throw her way, and she doesn’t mind if it’s on camera or off.

Bang Bus

Kirie decided that she was going to set her sights a little higher than stationary sex for money, so she bought a bus to take across the United Kingdom to meet even more men who would pay her about £50 to do whatever they wanted to her. She exclaimed, “Everything is an offer!”

No Shame

When she stopped in a smaller industrial town called Cleveland, the locals weren’t as thrilled about her project as she and her clients were. One shop owner said, “Just before lunch there were six guys looking at their phones as they stood outside the camper van. It had been parked there since 10am. I called the police but they said they were too busy. It is disgusting and they have no shame as people have to work around here.”

But the cops were powerless against this mobile sexual trade…

All Legal

In jolly, old England, prostitution is legal, unless you’re trying to find clients on the curb or you’re managing a prostitute. Because Kirie had enough foresight to advertise her business online so she didn’t have to hook on the corner and because her bang bus’s windows were blacked out, she was breaking no laws.

Nothing Wrong Here

There are many more towns that Kirie has on her naughty list, but the ones that she has already been to don’t really appreciate her services. She claims that there’s nothing illegal or immoral with what she’s doing, saying, “My family and friends know about it, they don’t mind. I’m making men happy, running a business and making money to support myself. What’s wrong with that?”

Her Videos

For anyone interested in getting some of Kirie but can’t make it all the way to England, you can check out her many hardcore videos online. She prefers weird ritualistic scenarios and gang bangs.

Original by Emily Hingle