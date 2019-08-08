Going through a break up is one of the most difficult life experiences a person can go through – especially if it wasn’t your choice. It’s the act of literally grieving for a person while they’re still alive, and going from knowing everything about them to feeling like you know nothing at all. Breakups are not only painful, but they can give you a huge self-confidence knock too. However, if you’re in the midst of your post-breakup gloom right now, then you don’t need to worry because there is a light, and a rather bright one at that, at the end of the tunnel! After a break up is, in fact, the perfect time to focus on yourself, build yourself up, and grow from the experience.

Throw Yourself into Something Positive

One of the first things that can massively help you post break up is throwing yourself and your energy into something positive. This can be anything you want it to be. It can be your work, a new hobby, or even getting fit as described here by AboutTimeMagazine.co.uk. As long as it’s something that makes you happy, and that you can put your mind and body into, in order to better yourself and put your energy into. Taking all of the negative thoughts and energy that a break up has left behind and put them into something productive is one of the most liberating, and life-changing things you can learn to do. That’s not to say don’t be sad, but choose where you channel that energy carefully.

Give Yourself Some TLC

As well as putting your energy into better things, remember to look after yourself, be kind to yourself and ultimately to treat yourself following a breakup. You want to go for drinks and a trip away with your friends? Organize it. Do you need five extra minutes of sleep in the morning? Hit snooze without a second thought. Whatever it is that makes you happy, do it. it’s okay to treat yourself sometimes. If you need a good cry, have a good cry – but follow it up with a Bridget Jones style tub of ice cream, and a face mask pamper. It’s all a part of the healing process, and everybody grieves differently, so let yourself decide, and trust your body and mind when they tell you what you need. Nobody knows you and what you’re going through as well as you do.

Don’t Allow Yourself to be Pressured Back into Dating

Although your friends undoubtedly mean well trying to persuade you to go out with their attractive workmate, or signing you up onto Tinder or Bumble, if you don’t feel ready, don’t let them take control. It’s your life, and therefore your love life and you know when you’ll be ready to go out and meet someone new. In the world we live in now where online dating is just the norm, it can feel like a lot of pressure to sign up straight after you’ve broken up with someone, but don’t let it! Again, listen to yourself, and do what’s right for you. Tell your friends the truth that you’re not ready yet and you’ll let them know when you are. If they don’t accept that, then maybe they aren’t the best friends to have around you right now after all.

Learn to Love Yourself

Chances are if you were in the relationship for a while, despite the inevitable feelings of anger and disappointment you’ll have in your ex, there’d still be love . The frustrating part is, you no longer feel like that love has anywhere to go. Well, you’re wrong. It does have somewhere to go. You need to learn to love YOU! Take yourself to the cinema, going on a long walk, read a book, and learn to love your own company. Never look at yourself and wish you looked different or were more like someone else. Love what you see, and big yourself up! We should all give ourselves as much love as we’d give to anybody else.

When You’re Ready, never be Afraid to Love Again

Last but not least, when you are ready to, don’t be afraid to fall in love again. The face you have so hurt means you have a lot of love to give, and what a waste it would be if you felt you couldn’t do that again just because of the actions of one person. Don’t force it, but be open to the idea of meeting someone new and falling in love again.