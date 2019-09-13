Top 10 Hindi Devotional Songs To Bless Your Soul With Carvaan Mini Bhakti

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

In Hinduism, one way of devotion or bhakti expressed towards deities is expressed in the form of songs. There are various forms of worship through songs. Three of the prominent ones are Bhajans, Aarti, and Mantras. A bhajan can be defined as songs with any religious theme or idea. An aarti is a song sung in praise of the deity and mantra is a holy utterance which many believe to have spiritual powers. These Hindi devotional songs have been part of the Hindu tradition for thousands of years. Bhajans were first found in the Vedas. Even today, one can easily hear bhajans, kirtans, aarti in Indian temples and households every day.

Deeply rooted in the culture of India, these bhajans are often sung or heard by people on various occasions. Some devotees prefer hearing the bhajans in the morning and the evening, connecting with the divine through the melodious songs. Others play these bhajans in the house warming ceremony, while beginning any new business or when any big purchase is made like a bike or a car. Also, the popular bhakti songs are played on religious gatherings like Mata Ki Chowki, Jagran or Keertan in the homes. It is a great time to thank the gods and goddesses with spiritual hymns for the blessings received in the family.

All major festivals of India like Deepavali, Dussehra, Maha Shivratri, Ganesh Chaturthi are incomplete without the devotional songs. These popular hits fill the people with religious fervor, lifts the mood and appeal to the masses in a great way during festivals. These bhakti songs are often dedicated to deities like Shiva, Ganesh, Ram, etc. This makes it easy for the devotees to listen to songs praising their favorite deity.

There are many positive effects and benefits of these devotional songs as well. Some suggest that listening to bhajans can relieve you from stress. It is often advised by spiritual gurus to meditate on the chants and mantras. The Hanuman Chalisa addressed to Lord Hanuman is also believed to improve the concentration, remove fear and increase your self-belief manifold. The benevolent music can even heal you. In short, the devotional songs have the power to make your life healthier, happier and better.

It is often difficult for people in India to get a good collection of bhajan, aarti, and mantras all at one place. Finding these songs on the internet is again a tedious task. Saregama, India’s oldest music label has launched Carvaan Mini Bhakti. The digital audio player has a great collection of 300 devotional bhajans, aarti, and bhajans. It is a pretty viable solution for those who need devotional songs. Since these songs are pre-loaded, you don’t have to search for the favorite bhakti songs anymore. The songs are categorized by deities like Shiva, Ganesh, Krishna, Sai Baba, Devi, and Ram/Hanuman. This helps you to listen to the songs of your favorite deity. Bollywood movies have given some of the most memorable and popular devotional songs. There are many devotional albums which are sung by the best artists. Taking into account the people’s favorite, Carvaan Mini Bhakti contains the all-time best devotional hits to satisfy your soul.

Here are the top 10 picks for your best devotional music experience.

Chalo bulawa aaya hai – Narendra Chanchal, Asha Bhosle, Mahendra Kapoor

Yashomati Maiya se Bole Nandlala – Lata Mangeshkar, Manna Dey

Jaise Suraj ki Garmi se – Sharma Bandhu

Sukh ke Sab Saathi – Md. Rafi

Achyutam Keshvam – Jitendra Abhyankar

Badi Der Bhai Nandlala – Md. Rafi

Om Jai Jagdish Hare – Mahendra Kapoor, Pt. Brijbushan Kabra, Shyama Chittar

Raghupati Raaghav Raja Ram – Hari Om Sharan

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak Mantra- Amey Date

Om Namah Shivaya Mantra- Jagjit Singh

Carvaan Mini Bhakti completely fulfills your desire to listen to the devotional songs any time of the day. It is also ideal for gifting to your loved ones during festivals and occasions.