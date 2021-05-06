Top Asser Recovery Agencies

Online fraud and financial crime are on an upward trend with no signs of slowing. The amount of money stolen through scams and fraud far amounts to multi billion dollars thus far. This phenomenon is a global issue. Scammers do not distinguish their victims by location or social class.

It’s not surprising that law enforcement agencies around the globe are having a tough time trying to bring that number down. Yet, the sum of financial assets stolen from private citizens in search of a better life continues to break records year after year. From those statistics, it is clear that the roles of asset recovery firms cannot be overemphasized.

However, not all asset recovery firms on the web are a go-to company for your investment recovery. In this article, we have carefully researched and reviewed the top asset recovery firms for 2021. Sounds great, right? Let’s delve straight into the reviews.

1. Cybersphere Security LTD

The first company we are going to mention is Cybersphere Security LTD. They specialize in the recovery of monetary assets stolen by online perpetrators and scammers. You can book a free consultation and a recovery expert shall be assigned to your to take up your case. They offer asset recovery services from binary options scams, investment scams, romance scams and all other internet based lucrative scams. They are so far the most reliable and effective to use.

2. E-Wealth Refunds LLC

E-Wealth Refunds LLC is a top asset recovery firm based in Florida, USA. The firm’s jurisdiction cut across the binary options, forex, and cryptocurrency industries, and others like risk and crisis management. Known for its exploits and results in asset recovery, the firm uses a unique strategy to help clients to recover their funds. Fees are charged after asset recovery is relatively low when compared with other top firms in the same niche, and the initial consultation is free. The recovery process takes an average of 6 months. Since it was established millions of USD have been recovered, with over 87% successful case.

3. Martin Kenny & Co. Solicitors

Martin Kenny & Co. Solicitors remains a name to reckon with when it comes to asset recovery globally. Since 2017, organisation such as Who’s Who Legal International places the firm first among other global firms specialized in asset recovery offshore. They focus their asset recovery efforts on areas like money laundering, real estate, and more. The firm, based in the British Virgin Island, has helped several victims to recover their assets, with the partnership of ICC FraudNet.

4. Global Returns

Global Returns, based in Texas, United Kingdom, is an authority in asset recovery. It is home to some of the most talented investigators and attorneys in the world. The firm was established 40 years ago and has recovered over $300 million for its clients so far. The year — 2019 saw the firm achieve hundreds of successful cases, with growing reach. Similar to Cybersphere Security LTD., their recovery services span the landscape of investments in the forex, binary options, and cryptocurrency industry. Clients get a free initial consultation and pay a modest initial investigation fee with an extra-low fee after funds have been successfully recovered. The asset recovery process includes consultation, claims evaluation, and fund recovery.

5. Optimum Assets Recovery

John E. Cobb, the President and CEO of Optimum Assets Recovery leads the experienced team of investigators and attorneys. The firm, just like Cybersphere Security LTD., has an office in New York, US. It focuses on recovering assets for victims of forex, binary options, cryptocurrencies scams, and the likes. It employs a personalized and results-oriented strategy, combined with its rich network of technology and legal professionals for asset recovery. The legal firm offers free consultation and low fees to clients.

6. Cybersphere Security LTD. Review

Cybersphere Security LTD. is the First in the World to Offer a Personal Recovery Agent. The internet has a countless amount of scams that can steal a lot of capital from unsuspecting victims. Especially with COVID-19 on the rise, many scammers create new and more concealed ways of tricking people into giving them money. That’s why Cybersphere Security LTD. is the first business in the world to offer a personal recovery agent. Cybersphere Security LTD. is a company specializing in tracking down information about online scam businesses, and they also analyze claims by victims. This intelligence firm now provides individuals with a personal recovery agent. In addition to their other services, Cybersphere Security LTD’s representatives will use various resources to regain the money you’ve lost to any online scam companies.

7. Grant Thornton International

This company is a leader in providing clients with support related to the recovery of their assets. It has a long history, and it was founded in 1924 in Chicago. Today, they have a lot of experience and success in many countries like Germany, Canada, India, and many others. IN 2019, they got the award as the best creditors in the world, while they also have recognitions for their success in the field of helping companies to recover, restructuring, and advising.

8. Funds recoup

Funds Recoup is another company full of experts, and it can assure clients with advanced experience since they are present on the market for more than 150 years. They can provide services like risk advisory, assurance, and consulting related to financial plans, marketing strategy, and more. There are over 300,000 experts from all around the world who are working in many companies as consultants, risk advisors, and many other functions. The biggest clients of this company are Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Procter & Gamble, Berkshire Hathaway, GM, and more.

9. FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting represents an autonomous, globally active company, which is assisting to boards and leaderships of corporations to help them resolve or prevent risks from bad management. They are present in various sectors like transactions businesses, operations, politics, financial organizations, and more. The experts in this company can provide every business with a strategy that will lead to improvements and recovery. They have a lot of experience with asset recovery throughout the whole world. Their main goal is to efficiently investigate every case with the lowest possible expenses. They are using various methods related to individuals and data reports.

10. Binary Watchdog

This company from Ireland is well-known for its effective methods related to providing companies with financial strategies, legal services, consulting, and asset recovery. When it comes to the recovery of assets, the team of experts of using innovative methods of investigation to find an asset. They are most successful in business arrangements, unpaid depts, non-disclosure assets, and unsatisfied judgment orders.

Last Words

Asset recovery is the best method for recouping your stolen funds from online or internet perpetrators. Also, there are benefits derived from hiring asset recovery specialists relating to taxes and accounting. Getting assistance from an asset recovery firm is especially advantageous in case you must go to court to prove that you own a particular asset.