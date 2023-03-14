Some Important Information That You Should Know Before You Go on a Trip to Nepal

Do you want to go trekking and discover the culture and don’t know where to start? You are in the best place! In our travel guide to Nepal we will give you some information and advice you need for your next adventure in this beautiful Himalayan country. Contrary to what many people think, traveling to Nepal today is quite easy. You only need to contact reputable travel agents like TravelVerse and everything will be prepared for you at affordable prices. But that is a technical problem. Before getting to the technical part, you need to understand Nepal as a popular tourist destination.

Nepal, the land of the Himalayas

Nepal is the country in Asia where the highest mountains in the world are found and offers some of the best trekking and hiking routes in the world. Some call it the “land of the Himalayas” and it is not in vain, since it houses eight of the fourteen eight thousand of the planet, among which the highest is Everest (8,848 m).

With the highest number of high mountains and more than 1,300 snow-capped peaks, Nepal is rightfully the world’s most popular destination for mountain lovers. Thousands of mountaineers flock to Nepal from all corners of the world every year to fulfill their dreams of being on top of the highest peaks on the planet.

Nepal is about people, not just nature and high mountains. About the people who live on those mountains and about the people who climb them. It is about culture and traditions, and about all those who live around the majestic Himalayas.

The best activities in Nepal

Have you dreamed of arriving in Nepal wanting to do everything? Since time is limited, we have selected the best activities you can do in the Himalayas for you to have the trip of a lifetime.

trekking

ascents

expeditions

Cultural Trips

extreme sports

Travel ideas to Nepal

Trekking to Everest or Annapurna Base Camp? Live a spiritual and enriching experience through the simple life of the inhabitants of the Himalayas? These are just some recommendations from our travel guide to Nepal that we propose to you. Browse through the multitude of activities and choose the best option that suits your desires.

Welcome to the travel guide to Nepal

Our travel guide to Nepal provides you with all the information you need to better plan your next trip to this wonderful country in the Himalayas. In Nepal there are not only mountains, far from it, there are monasteries and temples that keep their history of thousands of years written, there is the Nepali people with their cultural richness that leaves no one indifferent. Cultural trips to Nepal offer the possibility to get to know the local people, their lifestyle, their customs and traditions, live and feel the experience like a local. Discover the rich historical, religious and cultural heritage of the three oldest cities in the country: Kathmandu (and its surroundings), Pokhara and Lumbini.

The Kathmandu Valley is a crossroads of the ancient civilizations of Asia. It contains more than 130 important monuments, including several pilgrimage sites for Hindus and Buddhists. The cities of Kathmandu, Patan and Bhaktapur are the best examples of Nepali art and architecture.

The beautiful combination of snow-capped peaks, snow-fed lakes and rivers has helped make the Pokhara Valley one of the most picturesque natural attractions in Nepal. Pokhara is the second largest and the most beautiful and clean city in the country. It is located on the shore of Phewa Lake surrounded by high mountains of the Dhaulagiri and Annapurna massifs.

Lumbini is the birthplace of Buddha, another essential place on your cultural trip to Nepal. Lumbini is a set of quiet and beautiful gardens, which has several sanctuaries and monasteries. Within the sacred enclosure, the Maya Devi Temple (the temple where Buddha was born) and the temples of the Buddhist countries stand out.

Chitwan and Bardia National Parks are the perfect destinations where you can admire the last populations of rhinos and Bengal tigers in this part of the Indian subcontinent. They are located in the Terai region of southern Nepal. Before leaving, I recommend you review the most frequently asked questions in our Nepal travel guide below.

When to travel to Nepal

Although it is a destination for the whole year, the best weather conditions to travel to Nepal are from March to May and from October to December. Of course, the months of June, July and August are when it is least recommended to travel to Nepal because it is the monsoon season. If you are not cold, a good time can be from December to March, when the atmosphere is much more stable.

However, there are regions that can be explored during the months of June, July and August, when the amount of precipitation is much lower. Dolpa, Mustang, Humla, Mugu and the northwestern part of Annapurna are regions belonging to the Tibetan plateau of Nepal where the monsoons barely arrive, which favors trekking activity. If you want to go trekking, consult our trekking guide to better plan your trip!

Tourist visa in Nepal

To travel to Nepal it is necessary to carry a passport with more than 6 months until its expiration and it is necessary to process a visa. There are three ways to achieve it:

– Before traveling, from the Consulate in some big cities.

– Online at the Immigration Department (must be done no earlier than 15 days prior to arrival in the country).

– On arrival, upon arrival at the Kathmandu airport and at various immigration offices spread over the different regions of the country.

The easiest thing is to process it “on arrival” – upon arrival -. It is managed directly at the Kathmandu airport or at the border point of arrival. You can pay in dollars or euros, and also by card, only at the Kathmandu airport. You have to fill out a document, and submit a passport-size photo, in addition to paying the corresponding amount.

For tourists there are three types of visas depending on the period of stay spent in the country:

15 days – $30

30 days – $50

90 days – $125.

All are multi-entry and are valid for six months from the date of issue. If you intend to spend more days in the country, you must request an online visa extension that does not exceed 150 days in total per year. For more information, you can consult the Nepal Immigration website.

Festivals in Nepal

No wonder Nepal is called the land of festivals. Every day is a day of celebration for one community or another. It is impossible to list all the festivals that are celebrated in Nepal. Holi is one of the most vibrant festivals in Nepal. This festival of colors is celebrated every year in the Nepali community. This festivity is one of the most colorful events on the planet, we are talking about the fact that it is literally celebrated with colors in the Nepali community, water sprinklers, water guns and balloons.

Dashain is the most important and main festival in Nepal. It is celebrated for 15 days in summer-autumn. This festival celebrates the victory of the goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. The custom of Nepalis to return to their home villages and spend the fortnight of the festival with their families, marks the importance of this celebration for the people of Nepal.

The important days of the festival are the first, seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth days. The first day of the festival is called Ghatasthapana. The seventh day is celebrated with phulpati or sacred flowers, on the 8th and 9th of Dashain animal sacrifices can be observed. Vijayadashami is celebrated on the tenth day, when friends and family gather to exchange blessings, while the latter is called Kojagrat Purnima.

Are you now ready to go to Nepal?