What is CoolSculpting and should you opt for it?

There are numerous invasive and non-invasive treatments for fat reduction and in the sea of promises, it’s sometimes difficult to differentiate which options are effective and which are simply a waste of your money. As soon as people started hearing about CoolSculpting, the popularity of the treatment has risen greatly. The procedure is non-invasive, it has great success, and it’s only reasonable that people want to know what is going on.

So, what is CoolSculpting? In short, it has been found that by freezing a targeted area, subcutaneous fat cells could be killed. Unlike lasers, sonic waves, and surgery, CoolSculpting doesn’t burn or extract any cells. This procedure was developed by the scientists at Harvard and it works by freezing and eliminating fat cells without harming healthy skin cells.

There is no need for knives, suction, or scars. After the procedure has crystalized your fat cells, your body will do the rest. During the few months following the procedure, your body will work on naturally eliminating the dead cells. The procedure is performed by using specially designed pads that deliver precise cooling on a targeted area. It enables us to focus the attention on particular areas that cause trouble and reduce specific fat pockets.

As the MedSpa writes, each treatment lasts only an hour allowing you to squeeze your appointment easily in your busy schedule.

The risks and benefits

CoolSculpting is generally considered as a safer and non-invasive alternative to the other procedures targeting the same problem such as liposuction. The main advantage of this treatment is the fact that there is no recovery time, anesthesia, or cutting. It’s all very clean and fast allowing you to continue with your life as usual right after the procedure. Some side effects you might experience are minor and usually fade within a couple of days after the treatment.

They can include redness, firmness, swelling, stinging, tingling, or numbness at the treated spot. In some cases, people might experience diarrhea as the dead fat cells are being removed from the body. Of course, you should always consult a professional such as a dermatologist or a plastic surgeon. The truth of the matter is that CoolSculpting is a relatively new method that hasn’t been researched a lot yet. Not many medical professionals are familiar enough with the procedure, but their number is rising.

As for the benefits of the treatment, it will take a few months for you to see the final result. You will start to look slimmer and feel better as your body is sculpting itself by removing the dead fat cells. There is no need for pills, supplements, pain, or any changes in diet. Just keep doing what you were doing before the procedure and wait for the results. Naturally, you should try to eat healthily and exercise in order to keep the nice figure you obtained after the treatment.

CoolSculpting does provide long-term results as your fat cells are removed from your body permanently, but it’s on you to maintain your figure. CoolSculpting is a great motivation for you to keep working on the figure you got with the procedure. After a single treatment, you can prepare your body for that hot, new bikini!