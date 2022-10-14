PCNOK: What is It, Its Mission, Members & Details

PCNOK or Patient Care Network of Oklahoma is an organization that provides patient care and connects patients with providers. The network connects people with 19 healthcare providers in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Kansas. It is in cooperation with Oklahoma’s Community Health Centers and Community Behavioral Health Organizations. It was founded in 2014 and has since grown to be one of the largest patient care networks in the country.

The network also provides information on a variety of health-related topics, including cancer, diabetes, heart health, reproductive health, vaccines, and more. PCNOK members can ask questions of health professionals and get answers from them right on the website.

They can also find resources to help them stay healthy, such as diet plans and tips for exercising. PCNOK is a great resource for patients in northeast Oklahoma and southwest Kansas who are looking for information on a variety of health-related topics.

Their Mission

The PCNOK’s mission is to provide coordinated, quality patient care through the use of information technology and shared resources.

The network works together to improve the quality of patient care by sharing best practices, collaborating on research projects, and providing training for providers. Partnerships between PCNOK members allow for the sharing of resources and expertise.

For example, PCNOK members can collaborate on studies that seek to improve the quality of patient care. In addition, member hospitals can collaborate with other hospitals to provide patients with better access to care.

This collaboration allows for better coordination of services and improved patient outcomes. PCNOK members also work together to train new healthcare providers.

This training provides new doctors with the knowledge they need to deliver high-quality patient care. In addition, the training helps ensure that patients receive the same level of service from their doctor regardless of where they live in Oklahoma. By working together, PCNOK members are able to improve the quality of patient care throughout Oklahoma.

The PCNOK system includes a variety of tools to help physicians better coordinate care for their patients. These tools include electronic medical records, shared office spaces, telemedicine, and e-prescribing. By using these tools, physicians can improve the flow of information between providers and make it easier for patients to receive the best possible care.

Members

Membership in PCNOK is open to all healthcare providers in Oklahoma who want to work collaboratively to improve the care and quality of life for their patients. Members can gain access to resources, training and support from the alliance.

Here is the full list of members:

Arkansas Verdigris Valley Health Centers, Inc.

Caring Hands Healthcare Centers, Inc

Central Oklahoma Family Medical Center

Community Health Center of Northeast Oklahoma, Inc.

Community Health Centers of Oklahoma

Community Health Connection, Inc.

Center for Therapeutic Interventions (CTI)

East Central Oklahoma Family Health Center, Inc.

Family Health Center of Southern Oklahoma

Good Shepherd Community Clinic

Great Salt Plains Health Center

Kiamichi Family Medical Center

Morton Comprehensive Health Services, Inc.

NorthCare

Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers

PCHC Panhandle Counseling & Health Center Health Clinic

Pushmataha Family Medical Center, Inc

Shortgrass Community Health Center

South Central Medical and Resource Center

Stigler Health and Wellness Center, Inc

Variety Health Care

How does PCNOK work?

PCNOK provides access to quality health care, helps doctors see more patients, and helps keep costs down for patients. Through PCNOK, Oklahoma physicians can save time by accessing comprehensive patient information in one place. This allows doctors to spend more time with each patient and focuses attention on providing the best possible care.

Patients can also benefit by getting access to more doctors and better care. Through PCNOK, Oklahoma residents can find a doctor who is right for them and avoid long wait times. In addition, patients can be sure that their medical expenses are being taken care of while they are out of town or unable to visit a physician.

What are the benefits of using PCNOK?

Patients can use PCNOK to:

1. Find a healthcare provider. It offers a searchable database of healthcare providers across Oklahoma. Patients can narrow their search by location, specialty, or service type.

2. Check the health of a loved one. PCNOK provides access to health information for patients and their families. This information includes medical records, test results, and more.

3. Learn about health resources in your community since it provides access to education and resources on topics like exercise and healthy eating.

FAQ

What is the total revenue of PCNOK?

In 2021, PCNOK generated $1.1 million in revenue. The majority of it’s revenue comes from patient care services, with additional income coming from pharmaceuticals, equipment rentals, and donations.

Where is PCNOK’s headquarters?

Its headquarters is located in Oklahoma City, OK.

How many employees Patient Care Network of Oklahoma has?

Patient Care Network of Oklahoma has a total of 107 employees. Of these, 87 are full-time employees and 24 are part-time employees. The average employee tenure is 2.4 years.

What Health Insurance Does PCNOK Accepts?

Patient Care Network of Oklahoma accepts most major health insurance companies – Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance and self-pay patients.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Patient Care Network of Oklahoma provides a comprehensive patient care network that is tailored to meet the needs of Oklahoma patients. The network provides access to quality care from a variety of providers and offers convenient and affordable services.