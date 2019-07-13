What to do when your Hotmail stops working

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Many of us still rely on our Hotmail for many different activities. We use it to communicate with others and we often receive different subscriptions and promotional content. However, we all sometimes run into certain problems when trying to get to our inbox. Not being able to access our email accounts can be extremely frustrating and what we’re supposed to do is often unclear. Sometimes, it is because of some issues with our security settings, or with the internet cache. On other occasions, it can be a problem with your network, web browser, or even your Internet service provider. There are certain steps you can take in order to regain control over your Hotmail account as fast as possible.

You should start by making sure that your Caps Lock is turned off. Also, check twice to see whether your email address is spelled correctly. If that is all as it should be, then move on to clearing your browser history or maybe try signing in to the account from a different internet browser.

If that didn’t help, there are other steps you can take. In case you can’t log in using your password or you can’t remember it, you need to reset it which you can do via your mobile phone number or an alternate email address. Go to the Recover your account page, enter the email address, phone number, or Skype ID you used when you made your Microsoft account. You will either receive a one-time code on your phone or the alternate email address. By using that code, you can make a new password.

If the problem isn’t in your password, then you should try something else. Fixing your date and time on a laptop or desktop can help you log in to your account. It sounds silly, but sometimes it works. Incorrect computer system’s date settings can cause confusion in the Outlook server. You can check this by clicking on your PC’s clock.

You can also change your Internet Explorer security settings if nothing before seemed to have helped. Launch your browser, click on Tools, then select Internet Options, and finally Advanced. There you’ll see Security and verify that the Check for server certificate revocation option is unchecked. However, if nothing works, you can always contact Microsoft Customer Service and ask for help.

Sometimes, when Microsoft detects spam or similar fraudulent activities from your account, they can block your account. In this case, you’ll get a message saying that your account is temporarily blocked. Also, this can happen in case you have violated some Terms of Use.

There are troubleshooting tips in “How to sign in to or out of Outlook.com” where you can find more advice if you need them. Don’t panic, everyone is aware of how important it is for you to be able to access your account so they will do their best to help.