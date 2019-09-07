Which Pool Should You Choose for Your Home

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If we talk about healthy habits and a comfortable lifestyle, nothing represents those two things better than a swimming pool in your own home. Starting the morning fresh after a good swim, and relaxing in the water after a hard day of work are both truly amazing things that many people wish for.

When it comes to choosing a pool for your home, there are many options out there on the market. Pools nowadays come in all shapes and sizes, designed for many different kinds of activities. Some are meant for long-distance swimming, others are simply there to help you relax and enjoy the water in a more sedentary position. What you’re going to choose is completely up to you, but we’re here to inform you so you can make the best decision.

Choosing a pool by the amount of free space you have

Many people who want to buy a swimming pool are limited by the amount of free space they have in their backyard. Because of this, plunge pool seems to be very popular, but we’ll get to that in just a little bit. Sports enthusiasts usually want longer pools in which they can swim a longer distance, but when you’re limited by the size of your backyard, you can’t achieve something like that. So, they either have to settle for a smaller pool or expand their entire yard which will cost a lot of money since they have to purchase another piece of land. If you are not limited by space, you can get a large swimming pool but have in mind that they’re much harder to maintain and heat during the winter, resulting in higher costs for electricity and all of that.

Why are plunge pools so popular?

According to Compass Newcastle, plunge pools are popular for the same reason that we just mentioned above. They are smaller pools that are still large enough to swim a few circles in, and there is plenty of space for five or six people if they all just relax instead of moving around. With a plunge pool, the costs are much smaller both for water, filtration and heating if you want to include that as a part of your pool, and they’re also much easier to maintain.

If you’ve recently moved into a new house and your backyard is completely untouched, you can get a plunge pool and then design the rest of your backyard around it. Nothing makes a better investment both for your health and entertainment purposes, so if you have the extra money, definitely get yourself a plunge pool.

Are pools good if you have kids?

Yes, we mentioned something similar to this at the beginning of this article. Pools are amazing if you have kids because they will grow up being healthy and durable from all the swimming into the chilly water both during summer and winter. Besides, there isn’t a child that doesn’t like to swim or splash around in their large swimming pool, so definitely make sure that you give them this opportunity.