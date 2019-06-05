Who is Kristina Basham – Net worth 2019, Bio, Body, Measurements

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

American writer and columnist Scott Adams is in a relationship with Kristina Basham, so who is Kristina.

When you have a social media account followed by millions, modeling career behind you and a successful baking house in San Francisco, it is safe to say you are at the top. Kristina is also a mother of two.

Biography

Born on 31st of July 1988 in San Francisco, all American women, that comes from a Caucasian ethnic background. As a child, she suffered from OCD, constantly battling with her thoughts; however, it is a different story now, with the help of her family, she is feeling fine.

She was an athlete in middle school and even won a gold medal during cross-country contest. The model went to the University of California, and from there she got a degree in economics, and she holds a master’s degree in financial economics from Berkley.

After University, she found a job but decided to pursue a modeling career and quit it. Her career as a model slowly started gathering momentum, and she signed a contract with a modeling agency. After that the job offers just kept on coming, she modeled for Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Balenciaga and many more, that successful modeling career even made her an ambassador for Aston Martin, Disney, Emirates Airline and Nissan.

Parallel with modeling career Kristina decided it would be wise to start a business, so she opened a bakery. Le Vasseur Confectionary is the name of the place in San Francisco, and after she started the new company, it was time for her modeling career to come to an end, but not entirely because she still goes on the runaway from time to time.

Body measurements

Kristina Basham is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and she is one good-looking young woman. With a great body, it is hard to say that she is a mother of two, and she keeps in excellent and healthy form even after the modeling career. Precise measurements are hard to find.

Net worth 2019

With multiple incomes that she has and modeling career from which she gathered wealth, it is estimated that her net worth is around 3 million.

Social media

Kristina is very devoted to her social media, her Instagram account has over 4 million followers, but Facebook, Twiter, and LinkedIn accounts are not left behind. She plays piano and violin.

Love life

She is a mother of two beautiful daughters Hazel and Marin Hilsabeck that she had with her ex-husband; they were college sweethearts and became partners. Now she is with American writer Scott Adams, and despite the age difference, it looks like they are happy together.